Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 08, 2022

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

You may find it difficult to save money today as there could be a big expense in the queue today. Do not take any work-related decisions today, may not go in favor. Make a diet chart, have healthy food, adopt good dietary habits and get involved in physical activities too. You will have a good time with your friends and family today. Someone may deliberately try to cut you off from your social circle. Admission seekers will be on cloud nine very soon!

Love Focus: People who are in a relationship may get involved in a fight today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)

After a lot of ups and downs, you may gain good revenue today. People in jobs will stay stuck in their current projects; there would be a lot of obstacles that will keep you confused. It's a high time you start planning your days according to your health requirements and make a proper diet chart and follow it strictly. It is a favorable day to discuss important family matters with your elders. Channel your energy wisely you are fully aware that to achieve a luxurious life one needs to get out their comfort zone.

Love Focus: People in a relationship can expect a marriage proposal from their partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 21)

People in business may get a lot of leads today for business expansion but the conversion rate could be low as stars are not in your favour today. People working in the private sector may get appreciation from their colleagues or superiors. It is a good day to share some good news with your family and friends. It is better to stay away from dusty and cold places today. Whenever you feel stuck or confused, rely on your gut.

Love Focus: Some of you may encounter heartbreak on the love front. It is better to not react much today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22)

People who lend money may have a lot of bills to get encased today but there would be some lenders who may deny today. People working in the private sector may feel to quit their job due to work pressure. The day is going to be a memorable day for you and your family, enjoy it to the fullest. Taking sidewalks makes you reach the goals safely however it slows your pace. A family youngster may need financing for higher education abroad.

Love Focus: There could be a possibility that both of you patch up today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

Leo (Jul 22 - Aug 22)

You can expect good business opportunities in partnership with a very close friend. You may experience dullness within the first half; however, you can use your power inside the second half and do all your pending obligations. Some of you may feel active enough to go gym twice or get involved in other healthy activities like Yoga or Zumba. Some of you are planning to talk about their relationship, it is suggested to wait for more time as today they may not understand your feelings at all. You have a golden rule: give respect and take respect. Keep this in mind throughout the day.

Love Focus: You must plan a long drive or a dinner date today to make your better half feel special.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

Virgo (Aug 22 - Sept 23)

Some of you may have new business opportunities in hand, you may have difficulty finding investors today for your new venture. Some of you may achieve fitness goals too or join fitness centers. You can get the desired job or if you are already working you may get appreciation at work. It is better not to discuss any existing issue at home today. Your analysis is always up to the mark. Bring the change onto the table with your ideas and you will make a great impact.

Love Focus: Some of you would get a good match on the dating app today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 23)

You need to be very careful with money matters today. People in the job should be appreciated by their supervisor. You may get seasonal cough and cold today due to your carelessness. You may spend some high-quality time with close relatives and plan something special for your parents. You are a diplomat who has an ability to convince with words. Make sure you aren't taking or letting people take advantage of the compromise being made.

Love Focus: You may feel uncomfortable today while thinking of your partner.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Violet

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 21)

It is the best day to start controlling your expenses and thinking more about saving and investments. The day starts with a lot of opportunities for you. You may plan to make exercise part of your life today. Your family will stay by your side whatever decision you make today. It's okay to be expressive and show emotions. Students appearing for a competition will get a chance to better their performance. A social gathering is likely to provide you a welcome change of scene.

Love Focus: You will be surprised with her sudden plan to visit you and then you both may spend quality time together.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Sagittarius (Nov 22–Dec 21)

You are suggested to be careful in case you are making plans to loan your cash to a person. This goes to be a positive day on the professional front. Your domestic front can be pretty unpredictable for the day. You will be amongst a chosen few for a prestigious assignment. Setting out early in a long journey by road will be in your interest. You may be called upon to undertake a task which will raise your image on the social front.

Love Focus: Your love front is not in much favor, you may feel alone the entire day.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 19)

On the economic front, a substantial amount of cash can also pour in from overseas investments. You are in great health and spirits today. People in the marketing profession may have day-out or back-to-back meetings. Things appear to be at peace and calm in your home front. All you need is to understand that you aren't tied or entitled to certain situations of life. You can free yourself. Excellence will be intertwined in anything you undertake today!

Love Focus: You might also enjoy some friction together with your partner or spouse nowadays.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Aquarius (Jan 20–Feb 18)

You will have all your financial transactions getting stabilized. Follow a nice but sensible approach at your place of business to perform responsibilities in a timely manner. Plan a new exercise regime to make the most of your precise health. You could have a great time together with your family but at the identical time, your individual attention and care are probably wished for some elderly members. Pay high attention to the signs. You are very much aligned with the cosmos.

Love Focus: Your love life is in all likelihood to be particularly frightening today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Smokey Grey

Pisces (Feb 19–Mar 20)

You will outshine by way of efficaciously engaging in all of your extra and pending obligations at the workplace. You must stay cautious with your financial transactions. The high strength levels may additionally hold you inspired for the entire day. Today you may experience the unconditional support and love of your own family and those who counted the maximum to you. Don't get worried in future discussions; it may not bring in suitable effects.

Love Focus: Don't expect too much out of your partner, they could have frequent temper swings nowadays.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lavender