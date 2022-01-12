Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 12, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Chances of earning gains from surprising sources are excessive on the playing cards for you. Office politics may take a toll to your professional development. Peace and happiness prevail in your domestic front. Regular sporting activities, proper weight loss programs and adequate rest are in all likelihood to reveal their fine impact for your normal health. You are advised to stay calm today and do not talk harshly with people, especially who do not know you.Love Focus: You will have a good day with your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Some of you must be having dinner tonight with your family. Good money control skills and a brand-new source of income may additionally assist you tide over the crisis. People looking for a decent job in the desired field or company may get a chance today. People who were not well in the past days may feel better in terms of health. You know how to listen and be there for your friends. You are someone who heads towards their gang to relax whenever they feel stressful.Love Focus: Today your companion or partner is at another strength level and also you won't have the time and capability to cope up with him/her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Smokey Grey

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 21) Luck is on your side today and the universe favours you regardless of how vital and significant financial decisions it could appear. Problems associated with an ancestral property may create differences between own family members. You may additionally need to install greater efforts to reap fulfilment at paintings. Your free and relaxed mind might also allow you to plan international business trips or conferences. Avoid staying up for long hours due at night. Channel every trigger and experiment with all ideas that hit your brain.

Love Focus: You are likely to start an exciting new romantic relationship, which might turn into a lifelong bond.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)

You may keep attempting your good fortune at prevailing a fortunate draw or investing in share market as there may be a possibility of success favouring your side. Those who're looking ahead to listen to good news at the domestic front, they could feel lucky today. People already in the job may find difficulty to balance their work-life today. Few of you go for regular exercise and yoga, you may feel their benefits today. Focus on your growth rather than reminiscing about your past.

Love Focus: Your love life is in all likelihood to be very fruitful today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)

Today, a new source of income can also spring up, which is probably to grow your profits. It is advised to stay calm and let others speak. On the career side, your superb performance is likely to impress your bosses. You are likely to get compliments from people around you for maintaining yourself well. Not everyone deserves your helping hand and attention. You have a list of people to support and focus on them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your partner may give you a surprise that will make you emotional and you both have a good evening together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)

You will have a good day in terms of family and close relatives. Your bank balance stability is brimming and now you're ready to put money into many lucrative deals. People who are doing business may lose a chance to crack a big deal. But don’t bypass your daily exercising so you can lead a healthy lifestyle. You will put in the required efforts on the professional or academic front to reap rich rewards. There will be much happening on the home front to excite you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: It is up to you how satisfied you want to be in your love life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)

Your bull signal makes you liable to surprising anger and this you may manage, mainly at the same time as managing your stocks in the share marketplace. You may have ongoing issues with your family that will be raised today again. People at work may stay worried all day due to the work pressure. The day may be an average for you as long as health is concerned. You usually struggle while maintaining the balance of life. Looking at the situation as a whole can make you feel indecisive.

Love Focus: People in a relationship can have a minor argument that may get resolved in the evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Yellow

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

You are probably to face a temporary economic crunch because of growing fees. It is better to keep your official phone switched off to stay focused on enjoying with family only. You will be recognized and given perks from the seniors for your efforts that you have put in the assigned project. It is better to spend time with your family for better care. Some of you may experience uneasiness or seasonal cold today. Some of you may experience uneasiness or seasonal cold today.

Love Focus: You are suggested to hold transparency and straight forward communiqué between you and your partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (Nov 20 - Dec 21)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Businesspersons may additionally anticipate many desirable commercial deals and offers. Those who are in the job, they may get better working opportunities with greater pay coming their way. Plan a gym or go for yoga. Correct emphasis seems to be your key to tackling even the toughest situation on the academic front. This is a good time to add to your skills that are certain to be needed later. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey.

Love Focus: Singles are advised to not propose today, you may get a denial as the stars are not in your favour today.Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Capricorn (Dec 21 - Jan 20)

You simply can’t have placed all of your eggs in a single basket. Your family is having some doubts relating to your lifestyle. It is better to stay away from phones at the workplace, you may get targeted for behavioural issues in the office. Communication is needed as we all are social animals. You are likely to have minor health issues today. It is better if you stay at home today and take good care of your health. You may lay your worries to rest on the academic front, as the situation remains most positive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: If you are having someone who understands your feelings, you are going to have an amazing date tonight.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Bottle Green

Aquarius (Jan 19 - Feb 18)

You may incur a few losses these days so try to avoid getting your money on these subjects. Most of you are planning to confess something to your parents in front of the entire family. The entire day you will have less work pressures and it's a good day to know who’s in your favour at the workplace. Some of you may feel so relaxed and peaceful as you have completed all your tasks early in the day. Connect yourself with the people of similar interests and have the most meaningful conversation for which you crave sometimes.Love Focus: Singles can expect a proposal today, do not deny if you like her/him genuinely.

Lucky number: 17

Lucky colour: Light Grey

Pisces (Feb 18 - Mar 20)

Keep some cash in your pocket if going out, in any other case there could be a possibility that you may face some money crunch today. Bringing family consensus for something crucial would be important. If you have been working for a long time and looking to switch for your dream job, today you may get it. Your kids may ask you to do some activities that require a healthy body that you are having today. A cakewalk on the academic front will help restore your faith in your capabilities.

Love Focus: You will be able to make the most of a romantic situation that comes your way.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Mauve

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)