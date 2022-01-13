Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 13, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those who own their business can look forward to generating new sources of income, while those who are employed can expect a gain in finances. Taking a constructive and positive approach to a difficult situation on domestic front may enable you to resolve the problem amicably. You may come across several opportunities in terms of your career growth. Regularly playing some kind of sport will help your fitness journey as physical activity helps to cope with nervous tension and overcome stress. You will need to be tactful and gentle in dealing with people today.

Love Focus: Your passion is all set to grow into something deeper and meaningful today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your financial status may improve to a great extent as you succeed in saving money. You could be involved in a family celebration and the domestic atmosphere is likely to be jovial. Employed persons, especially those who are in the government sector, may not experience a favourable time due to ongoing office politics. Your efforts to keep yourself in good shape may show its positive effect in many ways today. Students can spend their time on unnecessary activities which may directly affect their education. Take care of belongings while venturing on long distance travel as carelessness on your part may complicate things.

Love Focus: Those in a romantic relationship should work on building mutual understanding with their partner; this may make the relationship strong and emotionally fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to help and support your younger ones and nay receive thumbs up for your genuine concern. Due to your past investments, there can be a rise in your income. At work you feel satisfied and ready for all the tasks you need to perform. You may face some digestive issues, which can be taken care of by staying away from junk food. You can invest in property today, and gains from ancestral property are also indicated. Students are likely to get the fruits of their hard work and may feel capable of achieving success in their field. Some of you can embark on long-distance travel pertaining to work.

Love Focus: Those in a romantic relationship can face some trust issues.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

At times, you may get involved in arguments with your family, however, things may get resolved if you communicate and try to understand their point of view. Thoughts relating to money will excite and motivate you. You are likely to be bold and strong in your communication; which will be appreciated by your subordinates. Students planning to go abroad may get some good news very soon. Travel is a possibility, including to sights unseen and completely new environments. You are likely to remain confident about your abilities.

Love Focus: Your spouse is likely to remain supportive, however, avoid any ego tussles today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today is a good day for spending quality time with your family or friends. Businesspeople, who had made a deal in the past to gain profits may get an auspicious signal today. You may get a position of authority in developments concerning an important matter on the professional front. Regular exercise may play an important role in keeping you fit and energetic. You can come across opportunities to go on a foreign trip. The day may turn out to be more rewarding than expected for the students. They will be able to give their best and may achieve good results. Avoid haste while finalizing property deal.

Love Focus: The possibility of a new romance going south due to your busy schedule appears strong today, so plan your priorities.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

You may face some resentment from family members due to some of your undesirable habits. You may have to face some difficulties on financial front today. You will get the opportunity to speak to your seniors directly on certain issues and get clarity. It is auspiciously an emotional day; you can easily cope with all the problems that have piled on. Students may succeed in improve their performance. Recharge yourself by organizing a trip to nature, strolling through the picturesque places or even visiting a museum. It may prove to be very therapeutic.

Love Focus: Those in long term relationship may succeed in infusing a new spark in the ties.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Fuchsia

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You need to take the advice of trustworthy people to strengthen your finances as it is not always possible that your plans may favour you. Get organized in the house, add a couple of cute things to the interior, for example, flowers in bright vases; the mood may immediately improve. New endeavours may appeal to you right now on professional front. Treat seriously any aches and pains you feel, don't underestimate the signals you body might be sending you. The experience is likely to be more fun than envisioned. Construction and repair issues take up a lot of your time and energy today.

Love Focus: If you experience some heated arguments today, you should question whether this is the right way on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Avoid giving any financial assistance to a close relative as it may not be recovered and the relationship can get ruined in the process. You have the opportunity to remove a money block today. You have every chance to complete the work in due time and to establish yourself well in front of the management at work. You are advised to follow a workout routine; as it may enhance your physical strength and provide mental satisfaction. With the arrival of an unwanted guest at home, students are likely to get distracted and will need to work hard to improve their performance. If you are unhappy with your surroundings, exchange your old accommodation for a new one. You may have to go on short trips, which may prove to be productive.

Love Focus: An unusual circumstance may spark a new connection, setting the ball rolling for a new romance.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

It is a good time to explore unconventional investments like crypto currencies, stocks, or options trading. It is advisable to spend time with friends and recharge your mind. Those with an underlying medical problem may find a distinct improvement in their health. On the career front, you can work on new plans and strategy to enhance your growth. Remember to remain diplomatic in your dealings with others. Obstacles are easiest to resolve that way. The day is going to be more favourable than expected for students and they will be able to give their best. A change of setting would do a world of good for you today.

Love Focus: You may enjoy interacting with someone you find appealing on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You succeed in resolving difference between your siblings and earn the desired respect from them. Avoid trading in stocks, instead focus on building up assets. You need to refrain from sharing any important plans related to your career with everyone. You are likely to be quite happy with your well-being as you enjoy increased energy with a workout designed for your physique. The concentration of students may improve; they are likely to have an inclination to score better grades. Some of you may plan to go on a short trip with your loved one. Those looking for investing in real estate or property are likely to strike a profitable deal, without overpayments or commissions.

Love Focus: Good luck in matters of the heart more than compensates for troubles at work as partner may have a surprise in store for you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

For those in business, the blessings of favourable planets may bring several auspicious opportunities leading to consistent profit. You are likely to be inclined to leave office earlier and spend some time with family members to do something creative. On the work front, your colleagues may envy you, seeing your growth and progress. Health is likely to improve and your energy level may be high as you join a competitive fitness group. Do not venture into any activity which may not be within the legal purview. Drive carefully as minor injuries are indicated for some of you.

Love Focus: If you’ve had a recent conflict with your loved one, do not miss the chance to improve relationships.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Energy and planning may be required to address domestic concerns but the effort is well spent. Those in business may have smooth day while running their operations. Be wary of your competitors at the workplace as they may look to overpower you. Start your morning with breathing exercises - this may give you a boost of energy throughout the day. Students, who are preparing for any competitive examination, are likely to get success, but they should not refrain from taking external help. Those working in business relating to real estate are likely to have a profitable run.

Love Focus: Your wishes and desires are likely to be met on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

