Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 19, 2022

Aries (March 21-April 20)

On the economic front, you may face cash crunch as expected profit from a speculative activity may not be received. Family members may support you in all your tough decisions. Your intelligence and hidden talent may help you attain success in your undertakings. Joining a fitness training program and practicing calming techniques are likely to bring you peace of mind. Your self-confidence is starting to finally rise. Your logic and reasoning skills may help you emerge victorious in debates.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you can look forward to spending quality time with your romantic partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Some unexpected monetary gains may be on the cards for you. A firm commitment and the ability to get things done may be required to excel in every aspect of life. Working hard is likely to be the only important thing to make your dreams come true. Taking care of the needs of your family members may improve your interpersonal relationships. Light exercises, meditation and yoga may bring you relief and keep you fit. Your charm and charisma are likely to make even dull moments become lively on the social front.

Love Focus: Understanding your partner’s feelings and treasuring the bond may help you take your love life to the next level.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Today, you are likely to achieve proper work-life balance, which may enhance your enthusiasm and boost your morale. Believe in yourself and you are likely to succeed in any field. Students may have work hard to receive admission to prestigious universities for further studies. An immovable asset may start bringing in good profits. Celebration of an occasion at home may strengthen your interpersonal relationships. Proper rest, good food and an upbeat mood, coupled with regular exercises and calming techniques may help you enjoy good health and sound mind.

Love Focus: Enjoy your intimate love life, as chances of it turning into a lifelong bond soon are high.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Money may start flowing in from several quarters, bringing financial security. Lending a helping hand in homely chores is likely to make your parents happy. Those employed in the creative fields may not receive recognition for their work. Turning to naturopathy and spiritual healing may keep you in a positive mood. Legal matters related to an ancestral property are likely to be sorted out smoothly as expected. Do not let roadblocks dampen your spirits. Your talent may help you when making tough life choices.

Love Focus: You may get to spend quality time together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Leo (July 23-August 23)

On the financial front, you may benefit from past investments in property or land. There are likely to be arguments between you and your loved ones, which may disrupt homely peace and happiness. Some of you may be involved in completing extra work load, which may bring monetary gains. You are likely to experience an improvement in your concentration power and overall wellbeing. Property matters may not work in your favour. Students may excel on their academic front.

Love Focus: Those already in a long-term relationship may cement their bond with a life-long commitment.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Today, you may achieve good things in many aspects of life, which is likely to perk up your will power. Travelling with friends may be a refreshing experience. Students may have to up their efforts to perform well in exams. Past investments may fetch you good returns. Your ideas may be beneficial to the organization, but you may not be given due credit for your sincere efforts. Spiritual healing is likely to help you bring your stress levels under control. Your social circle may increase as you forge strong relationships wherever you go.

Love Focus: Your relationship may be delightful and you may get to share quiet time on a romantic getaway together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your financial position may remain strong and you are likely to add to your wealth by means of investments in a land or property. There could be differences of opinion between you and your elders, which might disrupt the happy domestic atmosphere. Do not be pressurized by colleagues to take your work lightly. Right now, is the perfect time to undertake a journey to a distant land. Your health is likely to remain in excellent form and you may enjoy the benefits of a hale and hearty body.

Love Focus: Your beloved may be quite demanding at this time and ignoring their needs may lead to clashes and rifts in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You may receive wealth from unexpected quarters, which needs to be put to better use for the future. On the domestic front, family elders are likely to participate actively in organizing an auspicious event at home. Travel plans may finally materialize. Matters related to an ancestral property may be sorted out soon. A job transfer, much to your disliking may be on the cards. You may put in more efforts in your undertakings and reap its benefits too. Students need not give up hopes in case they fail to perform well in competitive exams.

Love Focus: There may be misunderstandings between you and your partner, which is likely to create rifts in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

New beginnings in life are foreseen, which are likely to benefit you and to the people close to you in the long run. Your monetary position is likely to improve. Your initiative may be lauded by your loved ones and your efforts are likely to bear fruits, bringing back peace. On the professional front, the pace of work may increase at your office as new projects pour in big numbers. Students may receive good news regarding further studies towards the end of the day. Property matters may not be sorted out as quickly as expected.

Love Focus: Your beloved may become your best friend and you can confide in them with your heartfelt desires.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your expenses are likely to go beyond your income; however, careful spending and surplus capital received from unexpected sources are likely to keep your budget steady. Youngsters may bring a bad reputation to the family name due to their misconduct in their social circles. An undesirable transfer is likely, for which you may have to be prepare yourself mentally. Stop carrying grudges or you are likely to be left out. Travelling may fill your heart with joy. Property matters may be sorted out easily bringing favourable results.

Love Focus: Those in a long-distance relationship may be reunited with their beloved after a short separation.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Your financial position is likely to be strong and your future may be secured despite growing expenses. The atmosphere is likely to be peaceful at home, giving you enough scope to try your hands at a new hobby. Your hard work may not receive the kind of recognition it deserves. You need to control your dietary urges to keep your weight in check. Students are likely to perform satisfactorily on their academic front. Your long pending travel plan may not materialize.

Love Focus: Your dreams of settling down with your romantic partner are likely to come true soon.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You are likely to receive handsome gains from an additional source of income. Chances are that you may get into an argument with your elders, which may aggravate their health. You are likely to perform to the best of your ability, which may be noticed by your seniors. You may be pleased with the outcome of your new fitness regimen. Students may perform well in their academics. You may get to enjoy yourself thoroughly on a vacation; however, taking children along may prove to be a cumbersome task.

Love Focus: Your strong affection for your romantic partner may help you strengthen the harmonious bond.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

