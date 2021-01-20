Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 20

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Some financial issues will be favourably settled without sustaining loss. Your academic achievements are likely to hold you in good stead. Relationship that went sour in the past with someone on the social front is likely to improve. You will manage to achieve something that you had previously given up on. Old focus is likely to return at work and increase your efficiency manifold.

Love Focus: Lover may be in no mood to listen how your day went or how you are feeling on the inside.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Job hunters are likely to find things moving to their liking. You will be proud of the achievements of a family youngster. Invest now rather than wait endlessly for a better opportunity. Health remains good, as you turn health conscious. Good news on the family front may delight you no end. Taking the help of someone more experienced than you will not be a bad idea at work.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect to have a great time in the company of lover.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Your ideas on the professional front will be highly appreciated. You will derive much pleasure from an impromptu journey. Putting money in property is indicated as it may prove a goldmine at a later date. Financially, you are likely to find yourself more secure than ever, but avoid splurging. Problems facing you on the health front are set to disappear.

Love Focus: For some, the chemistry may be missing on meeting lover after a long separation.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Tips will come in handy in playing the stocks and enable you to make a neat packet. Some of you are likely to take time out to work on your figure. An invitation is likely to expand your social circle. Someone is likely to reciprocate for the help rendered to them. Someone's advice is likely to work wonders for your health. Keeping tabs on someone will be in your interest. Your ideas are likely to soon take shape on the professional front.

Love Focus: Treating partner to a movie or dinner will go a long way in enriching relationship.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: F

Friendly Numbers: 23,25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): An opportunity to add to your existing income is likely for some. Physical training may be taken up. Those travelling on a long journey will be able to find entertaining company en route. Family will reciprocate your love and care in full measure. You may get involved in something not your business and waste your time. Those in uniformed services are likely to get a choice posting. You will be more tolerant towards those whom you are not particularly fond of.

Love Focus: Your love life can experience some hiccups, if you don't do something about it.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2,9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family member in a foul mood may need to be tackled tactfully. Driving to a distant place may prove to be lots of fun. A property can be yours at a bargain price, if you act in a timely fashion. A social gathering may have to be postponed due to someone's non-availability. Business persons can find the day profitable. Keep a close check on those you have trusted your money with. Your efforts on the academic front are not enough to bring the desired results.

Love Focus: A bright day is predicted for those in love and they will be able to make the most of it.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 21,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Family relations strengthen as you become more loving and giving. You are likely to clear a misunderstanding with someone important. Changes on the home front may be initiated. An outing with friends will help raise your spirits. Cross check with others before purchasing a property. Previous investments will keep your bank balance healthy. Good growth prospects are foreseen for those newly employed. A competitive situation will find you coming out with all guns blazing.

Love Focus: Finding a cosy corner to be with your sweetheart may not be as easy as you think.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will need to give priority to professional matters. Some of you may become health conscious. Much happiness is foreseen in family life, as things run along smoothly on the domestic front. Togetherness with family will make love grow stronger. A visit to relatives is on the cards and will prove entertaining. You may need to approach someone to get your job done, so don’t feel reluctant. Rising expenses will be effectively countered by cutting inessential costs.

Love Focus: Someone who had charmed you previously on the romantic front may take the next step.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 5, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Listen to advice on the home front, before taking a decision to avoid going wrong. A change of scene, through a short vacation or local trip, will prove the best remedy for your tired mind. A social event can be organized in your honour or you can be made the chief guest at a function. Something financially committed will be delivered without a reminder from your side. You remain fit as a fiddle through your own efforts. Your style of working will come in for praise by higher ups.

Love Focus: Lover seems more than eager to please you, so enjoy all the attention on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Time to consolidate your financial position is here, as you are in for a raise or an increment. Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. An enjoyable time can be expected with your near and dear ones today. A relaxing atmosphere prevails on the work front. This is an ideal time to go in for a property deal, as further delay may up the prices. Your intelligence and gift of the gab is likely to swing a job in your favour.

Love Focus: Romance may take a backseat today, due to some pressing commitments.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Positive thoughts are likely to fill you with good vibes and keep you mentally and physically fit. Help someone close going through a bad patch. Work front is your saviour today as you go all out to impress higher ups. Sharing old memories with friends and relations will prove extremely fulfilling. Some improvement is foreseen in your monetary condition. Academically, you are likely to improve your position. Financially, you will be much better off as you shift to the saving mode.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory, as you manage to spend more time with beloved.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 15, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Driving off to a picnic with family or friends is possible. Profits accrue for professionals, as new clientele is found. Starting a new exercise regimen is indicated and promises to get you back into shape. You may accompany someone to meet a dear friend. A property deal may be clinched by some at a bargain price. You may get pleasantly surprised by the kind of dedication shown by a subordinate in handling an important task. This is the day to call people over to have some fun.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will prove fruitful and get you close to the one you desire.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

