Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 22, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your finances look excellent today. If there’s something you need to discuss with your family, you should go ahead. People will acknowledge and appreciate your work. Good health and positivity is yours for the asking on the fitness front. Those planning to move houses will manage to find a suitable one. You will be in the process of consolidating what you have gained on the academic front. Support for your endeavour on the community front will be forthcoming.

Love Focus: People in relationships seem to be facing trouble with their partners.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Investing money in property seems like a good idea. Just give it some time and things will clear up by themselves. Things with your family look extremely good today. You will manage to put in concerted efforts for an exam or competition. Efforts on the social front will help in adding to your popularity. A journey may take more time than what you had anticipated. Those ailing for long may take some more time to recover totally, but recover they will.

Love Focus: Arguments might happen but try not to fight over little, silly things.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 21)

Give yourself the required space and you will be able to do wonders. Allocate money to places that will prove beneficial in the long run, and you’ll be just comfortable. People in your office will recognise you and be grateful for your work. You want to do it all and do it at once. But, take a breather. Don’t exert yourself. You need to take one step at a time and be patient. You’ll be able to do all that you’ve wanted to but slowly. Don’t be in a rush to follow a trend – at times being different can make you a winner as well. Everything looks peachy on the health front for you. Your hard work and unwavering focus will help achieve academic goals. This is a good time to add to your skills that are certain to be needed later.

Love Focus: If you’ve been seeing someone or wanting to express your feelings, you must have faith and go ahead.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Gray

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Health problems won't be bogging you down right now. Money is on your side and will stick if you’re responsible with it. You’ve been soaring high professionally and you deserve to. Spend quality time and bond over your favourite activities. . You know when to emote and when to ignore. Good news awaits some on the property front. Your inspiration will serve some youngsters well on the academic front. This is a day when you will find everything going your way.

Love Focus: Your wishes and desires are likely to be met on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your fatigue and exhaustion speak for itself and you need to start taking your health more seriously. Some of you are likely to become liberal in your spending as you begin to earn well. Things might get exhausting for you at work. Don’t set unrealistic expectations for yourself right now. You just have to respect opinions of elders and make sure you understand their logic as well. Excellent progress is foreseen for those about to appear in an important exam or competition.

Love Focus: Things look bright and positive on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This is a day to spend time with you. Health should be looked after on a priority basis as it’s the most important. Financially, you look very strong right now. Focus on your professional goals and work hard. You’re going to achieve a lot of success if you continue to strive. For some it might be a good idea to take some time off and just relax with your family. Pay attention to what you should have started doing long ago. Socially, you will be much more active than before.

Love Focus: It is up to you how satisfied you want to be in your love life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You don’t want frivolous expenditure and that’s why you’ve become strong, financially. People will realise your hard-work in good time and you’ll be rewarded for what you deserve. Don’t let your professional life affect your family life. You have been responsible and alert when it comes to health and that’s a great thing for you. You try to maintain harmony and balance and know when to react and how to do it. Academically some of you may undergo some anxious moments, but things will turn out right in the end.

Love Focus: Talk about the things that are bothering you with your partner, they’ll always understand.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your health won’t be a matter of concern right now. Finances aren’t looking too alarming but you need to start being more responsible. Professionally, you’ll be feeling very positive and fresh. You’ll be having a great time with your family. You’re not afraid to be who you are and this attitude is what attracts people towards you the most. You are likely to pick up the threads on the professional or academic front and resolve to give it your best.

Love Focus: Single people might be feeling misunderstood, low and lonely right now but this won’t last.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Take time out to remain fit and don’t ignore it for too long. Be responsible with your money and spend it only on what’s absolutely necessary. You’ve come very far and have put in a lot of effort to achieve success. You should have faith and take cautious steps in order to not repeat the mistakes you’d made in the past. Try to avoid arguments that are baseless, at home front. Excellent showing on the academic front is indicated and will help in getting your self-esteem back.

Love Focus: Understand your lover’s problem and work together to find a solution.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Health problems won’t crop up right now and you needn't worry about it unnecessarily. Things look stupendous on the financial front for you. Don’t get disheartened by minor setbacks at work. Just take the regular steps to remain how you are currently and you’ll be just fine. You have to stop being condescending all the time. Those feeling a bit rushed on the academic front will be able to cope with it satisfactorily.

Love Focus: Romance looks excellent right now and you must take the plunge.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Have patience and allocate your finances in rewarding areas to invest. People have started to notice you and your efforts will definitely bring the limelight on you. You need to be extra careful about the kind of food you’re having and your lifestyle in general. Your family members have gotten closer to you. You may benefit from getting some additional information in your preparation on the academic front. Those spiritual will derive great satisfaction by performing a religious rite.

Love Focus: Stay away from arguments and controversy, on the love front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Things are looking great and you look fit and healthy. Finances have been a problem for you but that could also be because you don’t keep a check. Keep working hard and remember why you started. You are gentle, kind-hearted and very compassionate. Don't fear being undervalued or under loved because that’s not true. Helpful nature and great sense of humour is likely to catapult you on the social front.A challenging time on the academic front will find you come out with flying colours.

Love Focus: Romance is in the cards, take this opportunity and enjoy a little with your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

