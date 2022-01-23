Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 23, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Businesspeople are likely to see a gradual rise in profits and income very soon.The start of the day is likely to bring an improvement in your social status and financial condition. Trust your gut as you try to decide what to make of some new opportunity. Time spent with friends and family may allow you to recount cherished memories. Some of you could also get an offer for a job that you have been eagerly waiting for. Family trips are also on cards but be there is a need careful while traveling on the road. Read more

Love Focus: It is a day to be creative in romance and you may find that your relationship is greatly rekindled.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may do well in money and finance matters today. At home front, you may overreact to the smallest things and feel completely misunderstood. You could receive appreciation from your seniors for your consistent performance at work. Students preparing for competitive exams relating to the medical field or engineering field are likely to be successful. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. Your attempts to turn things in your favour on the social front will succeed. Read more

Love Focus: You will need to rekindle your love life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Luck is on your side where money is concerned, so go ahead with an investment. The beginning of the day may bring positive news for your children. Professionally, you are likely to witness an increase in opportunities for growth and advancement. Light workout is likely to do wonders for those unable to do anything strenuous on the fitness front. Research everything about the property that you are planning to invest. Help from elders and or expert may enable students to cross the last mile successfully and bring good results on the academic front. Read more

Love Focus: Relationships are likely to be richly fulfilling for both committed and married natives today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Today is extremely promising for important new investments and financial decisions. Everything may remain streamlined and progress well at work. You are likely to receive support from your maternal side of the family. Time for self-care is never wasted but now is not the best time to experiment with health. A recent sale of a house or property may not bring the expected returns despite your efforts. You could undertake a short travel relating to work. You need a change in your social circle today. Read more

Love Focus: New romance blossoming with a colleague is possible today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

There could be a sudden monetary gain which could help you get rid of your outgoing debts and liabilities. There will be urgent need to remain alert on the professional today. Your family life is likely to remain harmonious. Today is good time to start weight loss procedures. You may be able to settle a long-pending legal disputes relating to property today. Avoid undertaking long journeys as they are likely to result in unnecessary fatigue and expense. Students may not spend enough time on studies and waste some important hours on futile matters. Read more

Love Focus: Married life may remain positive as you rediscover your old spark and zest.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Material possessions may hold special appeal but avoid unnecessary financial risks. Make time to listen to an elder sibling. Seniors may greatly appreciate how capable you are even in the most difficult situations. Swallow your pride and ask for help if you feel yourself getting overwhelmed. Use your high level of energy to your advantage and take up some form of recreational activity for fitness. Remaining focused will not prove too difficult for you on the academic front. Read more

Love Focus: Spend time with your partner and verbalize your passion.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You may get good support from your senior which is likely to provide the necessary impetus to get ahead at workplace. Postpone any planned investments and purchases if you can. Personal ambitions may be at odd with family concerns right now. You are likely to recover from an old illness that may have been bothering you. Before you sign any paperwork, make sure you read everything thoroughly. Traveling abroad is likely to bring good profits and gain in reputation. Read more

Love Focus: Married persons would have to work hard to ensure their relationship remains smooth.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is a good time to plan your investments and monitor savings. Students may embark on a period of progress as you are likely to focus more on studies. Your siblings might face some problems and may need your support. Your skills are likely to remain in demand and you may demonstrate your proficiency in all fields. Those looking to shed those extra pounds may get promising results. It is always better to practice patience in terms of properties and investments. Be clear in your approach and take every minute detail seriously. Read more

Love Focus: If planning to get married, it is an auspicious time to get the ball rolling.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You could face unwanted expenditure which can lead to financial difficulty. A small get-together may strengthen your bond with your well-wishers. Your career could go into overdrive as well. Avoid eating outside food and stay away from pollution and dust. Some business trips are also seen today. As a perfectionist, you want to achieve the most in every field. You may be able to find various avenues of advancement. Your preparation is likely to be put to test on the academic front, but you come out with flying colours. Read more

Love Focus :Chances of a friendship blossoming into romance cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Keep a cool head to retain all you’ve accomplished recently. Favorable stars during the middle of the day may present you with various opportunities to climb higher in your life. You're ready to steal the show today, as those around you are full of admiration. Power and status are yours now as your talents and perfectionism have come define you lately. You've got an eye for perfection that is sure to yield success. Pursue a new art or discipline as an added measure. The day may be centered around extra responsibilities and communication with new contacts. Read more

Love Focus: This time is good for starting a new romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Steer clear of risky projects, since your chances of making a profit are slim. You would need to stay competitive in your business, else you may lag behind. Turbulent situations crop up again and again at home. A change of appearance, perhaps a fresh hairstyle, may be in order today. It appears to be an auspicious day to finalize the process to acquire property. You may able to accomplish most of your assignments that were pending for a long time. A journey to a distant is likely to offer new insights and even some spiritual solace. Read more

Love Focus : You’ll definitely make some progress on finding some romantic prospects for yourself.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You have the right instincts for choosing sensible and profit-making investments. Relationship with your family members is likely to remain favorable. Professionally, do not depend on others and stay rational and grounded in your approach to succeed. The hectic turn of events could be a cause for stress. It may have always been a dream to buy a new house or a new property for many years.Performance on the professional and academic front remains on the track. Read more

Love Focus : Lover can be in complaining mood today, but will respond to your suggestions.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)