Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 28, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

People with side income may be able to earn satisfactorily from it. Keep working hard and smart to impress your supervisors. There may be some difference of opinion between you and elder family members. Taking guidance of a trained instructor may prevent any injury. Be ready to undergo sweeping changes in your life. Voyages may be comfortable and possibly yield expected outcome. Those looking to buy property are advised to not rush through the process and take time to inspect.

Love Focus: Single people looking for love may find someone special from among their present network.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today looks comfortable in terms of money in your hands. It is better to let the day pass silently or without any comments for peace. Time is right to ask for bigger projects and more challenging work. Be confident and push your limits. A trek in nature sounds good today. There should be no compromise in consumption of healthy food and regular exercise. Be more open and change your outlook a little. Learn to let go of things you cannot control.

Love Focus: People looking for arranged matches may have to wait for some more time to click with the right one.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your financial position looks pretty much under control. There may be some minor disagreements between siblings but trust your smartness to find a way out of it. Avoid being impulsive and accepting more tasks than you can complete. Consuming warm water and Home-cooked meals may make you feel better. Steer clear of drama by sticking with logic and facts. Don’t let anyone take advantage of your kindness. There are looming chances of a trip abroad.

Love Focus: Flame the fire and enjoy the time together to connect at deeper level.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Expect long-awaited money back today. Businesses may flourish and find new markets. Taking care of your health is imperative if you want to enjoy other aspects of life. Elders may extend time-tested and valuable counselling that may help you make some crucial decisions. Vacation may bring joy and the family closer today. Don’t waste your time procrastinating and work for what you want. Investing in real-estate may be easy as amazing deals come your way

Love Focus: Couples may enjoy a romantic happy day together.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today your expenses should be such that do not burn a hole in your pocket. Travel for business or pleasure will be fruitful and exhilarating today. Old pending property-related matters may take a positive turn. Let young adults or teenagers to enjoy their own space. Try to center all your attention on the business plan or project at hand. Try to cut down on the calories and junk food you consume on regular basis. Try to be spontaneous so that you are able to strike any hit coming at you today.

Love Focus: Hold all complaints today and just be thankful to have someone to love you dearly.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Expect your day to bring new opportunities in personal life. Old outstanding financial disputes may see closure today. Enjoy some domestic activities together to strengthen the bond with kids. Some of you may struggle with maintaining a work-life balance. Your travel plans may be hit due to abrupt change in plans or family emergency. Those considering selling some old property may find several great deals to consider. Try to stay more energetic and passionate.

Love Focus: Couples may want to spend more time with their partner, so take the day off and go for a long drive.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Some of you may get a financial gift from a relative or friend. You are advised not to lose patience in case you get into any kind of argument with family members. An increment or promotion is on the cards. Those of you who have been suffering from a chronic ailment may finally stumble upon a treatment that works. You should avoid all kinds of travel today. Those students who have been preparing for competitive examinations are likely to get success.

Love Focus: There is a possibility of a new romance with a colleague.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Light Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your business is likely to flourish and you will be able to finalize important negotiations. Property deals are likely to be profitable. Your children will need your time, hence make yourself available for them. Students are advised to work on their concentration to better their performance. Workload management should be your top priority today. A complex of breathing exercises may help restore mental harmony. Most of you may get rid of previous constraints and hurdles.

Love Focus: Those who are in a committed relationship may get married.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Businesspeople can look to invest in new products as this is a favourable time. Avoid investing in land or any property. In order to achieve professional goals, you must prepare a growth plan and follow it religiously. Students may get lucky in their educational choices today. You may go on a journey of self-introspection which will boost your self-confidence. You need to be proactive in gauging your health concerns and take appropriate measures on time.

Love Focus: You may find plenty of dating opportunities as you put on your social shoes and mingle freely.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

It is possible for all the financial planning to go down the road. Your elder siblings may help you in a family matter. Your social standing is likely to increase today. Involvement in philanthropic activities will serve you well. Students should participate in extracurricular activities to maintain their focus. Luck is on your side but you need to be smart about things. Visiting religious places with near and dear ones may calm you down.

Love Focus: Success in love relationship is sure to come your way today.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Avoid being pessimistic else you may miss out on new opportunities. Students must not underestimate their abilities due to ongoing criticism from others. You may be able to improve your relationship with younger members of the house. Some of you may become a major beneficiary in an inheritance of someone close. You may be able to achieve all of it by adopting a diplomatic strategy with your discipline and hard work.

Love Focus: You may enjoy a special connection with someone interesting.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

It is advisable to work on your financial strategy to improve your savings. Traders may have to go on an unsolicited journey to fulfil business requirements. Kids will require some wise guidance, so remain available. You are likely to be high on energy and have tremendous enthusiasm. At the workplace, your seniors will appreciate your positive attitude. Do not self-medicate and have only prescribed medication. Those of you looking to invest in commercial property may find an ideal one today.

Love Focus: Love birds can expect a disappointing day for romance and dating opportunities.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)