Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 29, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will get your profits from investments done in the past. Be optimistic as you are and it will help you through everything. Your efforts will be appreciated by your family. Today you should avoid any kind of argument or expressing your views at work front. Your health will be fine but you will be stressed out about your future plans. You can plan a trip with your family to some nice place. Read more

Love Focus: People already in a relationship will feel a better understanding with their partners.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may gain some income in the form of profit or wealth from an ancestral property. Your partner will be really supportive of you. Take care of your health as things will be a little slow at your workplace. You will have the chance to travel today. Spending time with your family members is likely to improve your connection and understanding. You can expect to find some new connections at work. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You should not get into any kind of argument with partner as it can lead to huge misunderstandings.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your financial stability will be fine and you will gain profit from your past investments. Your health will be free from any kind of prolonged disease.

People who are already married will enter into a new phase of their lives. Your family will be happy from your efforts towards them, and domestic peace will be there. You should avoid any kind of debatable arguments with anyone at your office today. Read more

Love Focus: Singles have the chance of meeting the love of their life.

Lucky Number: 18

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Try not to make any huge investments right now. Your parents and family will be really supportive of you. Corporate employees are advised to not take part in any kind of office gossip. Regular check-ups along with medication would be really helpful. Students may have to work harder to achieve their set goals. You should develop your personality and your hobbies as well. Read more

Love Focus: It is important to find support from your partner especially if you are in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will get profit from your past investments. It is important to verify all your sources before investing in any new property or stock. You can seem a little distant from your family. Today is about keeping the balance between making the right choices for you in your professional life. Any past diseases will be cured and you will become disease-free. You can plan a trip with loved ones. Good showing is maintained on the academic front. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: People in long-term relationships can get married soon.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

It will be in your interest to speed up a financial transaction. You may be a little distant from your family in terms of thoughts and opinions. If you work alone try to avoid investment or any expansion. You will get multiple opportunities. You will be a little stressed out because of your work and your personal life. A chance of going on a short vacation is possible for some. Chances of getting a better break are likely for some. Good showing on the academic front is likely to keep your morale high. Read more

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread a bit carefully.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Try to have a perfect plan and execution to work on your financial management. You should try to communicate better with your family. The health will be moderate, but you can encounter anxiety problems. Try to be expressive enough and have patience. You will get the dream job that you have been waiting for. You are likely to remain strong on the academic front and be able to take the competition head on. You may become the star of a sporting event. Read more

Love Focus: Romance may not rock despite your valiant attempts!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You should avoid investing in any kind of stock or property. You might have to wait a bit longer for results from your past profits. You should interact with your family a little more and work towards a common goal. Do not over analyse anything or judge situations at work front. You should keep your anxiety in check as it can affect your health in a major way. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You will be able to keep your relationship healthy if you have a clear head.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will be busy resolving past money problems today. You will have a great time with your family today. You will get appreciation today at your workplace. Any prolonged issue that you have had will be resolved soon enough. Everything that is happening around you will be in complete control of you. Students can look forward to a promising beginning. You are set to enjoy what your social life has to offer. Read more

Love Focus: Singles will find a partner who has similar interests as yours.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will get a lot of things to choose from while you are investing. Being helpful around the house will be appreciated. A favour done to someone in your professional capacity is likely to be returned. You should switch to a diet plan that will help you in the long run. If you are positive in your thinking, you will find others positive too. Those trying to study will get the right environment at home without much effort. Read more

Love Focus: Someone from your past or one of your friends can approach you in a romantic way.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financial issues that you will face will be temporary. You can feel a little mental stress because of work and adapting to a new skill set. You can be a part of some auspicious ceremony at your house. You will have to make some bold decisions in your business. Efforts to get established on the social front will succeed. Driving down to an out of town tourist destination is possible for some. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Time is very good if you want to date somebody.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You can expect a new source of income soon. Try to communicate a little better with your family as you can be very distant from them. Job seekers will have to put in a little extra effort. Those in the teaching profession may be asked to organise a function. Enjoying a trip with your near and dear ones is indicated and will be lots of fun. Good showing in exam or an interview will get you firmly on the path to success. Read more

Love Focus: Couples that are already in a relationship may find a little bit of differences within the relationship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Red