Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 25

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

An opportunity to impress those who matter on the professional front can materialise today. Those planning a vacation are in for a thrilling time. You will manage to book property that you had been wanting to for long. You are likely to attend a social gathering today. Something that you had wanted to acquire for the house may become a reality soon. A workout routine may seem physically exacting, but will be exciting too. Be judicious in your spending and remain focused on saving.

Love Focus: Much loving and sharing is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Some property issues get resolved amicably. You will find your popularity rising on the social front. Some of you can feel mentally stressed. Heavy expenditure incurred in a party or function will compel you to tighten your belt now.

This is the day to complete the work you had been postponing for long. Good showing by a family youngster can make you proud. Travelling together will help instill a sense of togetherness.

Love Focus: A secret love affair may prove an embarrassment.

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You are soon going to find out that devoting more time to family have its advantages! Some of you are likely to travel out of town. A prime property may come to you through inheritance. Your involvement in organising a function or an event will be much appreciated. A change in lifestyle will do your health a whale of a good. Good money from an unexpected source is likely to warm the cockles of your heart.

Love Focus: Lover may insist on exclusive time together and may get upset if you are unable to do so.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You will be able to handle extra burden of work most efficiently. Much fun and frolic are foreseen on the family front. Some of you can opt for a family package tour to go on a vacation. A property booked may come into your possession. You will be satisfied with the progress that a matter is making on the social front. Some of can try alternative medicine to maintain good health. Moneywise you remain in a comfortable position.

Love Focus: There is a possibility of relationship deteriorating on the marital front for some, as differences with partner grow.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your patience may be tested on the home front. Those driving on highways need to be careful. A disputed property can take a legal turn. A special occasion is likely to be celebrated with full gusto. At work, you will be able to rise to the occasion. A regular exercise routine will help you enjoy good health. Someone may appear reluctant to help you out financially, but will do so in the end.

Love Focus: Romance blossoms and may find you on cloud nine.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Keep your option open for undertaking a journey, as much fun and excitement lies ahead. Property matters will need to be sorted out amicably, if you want things not to get stalled. Some honor or recognition is likely on the social front.

An excellent investment opportunity may come your way. Remaining regular in your walks and jogs promises good health. Those new on the job will be able to establish themselves. You may remain engrossed in planning for some future event on the family front.

Love Focus: Love life is set to become hectic, as meetings increase!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Issues at home will need to be handled with care, as it can hurt someone's sensitivities. Going for an outing will help you unwind. A property deal proves profitable, as you get it much below the market price. You are likely to remain in high spirits today, as your wish comes true. Financially, you will be able to add to your wealth by playing the stock. Health remains good through diet control and exercising. Good planning will see you complete a task at work in record time.

Love Focus: Avoid taking things for granted on the love front today.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A chance to travel on an official tour will materialize for some. Property owners are set to get handsome returns from property. This is the right opportunity for you to assert yourself on the social front. This is the right opportunity for you to assert yourself on the social front. Your innovations on the home front will be much appreciated. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. Profits are likely to keep your coffers brimming on the financial front. Using lame excuses at work may put your credibility at risk, so remain upfront.

Love Focus: Love life takes a turn for the better, as you feel much open with partner, than before.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 26, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. Postpone all property matters for some other day. A pleasant day greets you and promises to climax towards an exciting finish. Business people will find the day favorable. Your financial acumen promises to keep your coffers brimming. Being a choosy eater may turn out to be good for health. Something you say or do may hurt spouse or a family member, so watch out.

Love Focus: Today, you may not be able to give quality time to lover.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 27, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You may be a wee bit choosey in finalizing a suitable match for yourself or for someone eligible in the family. Driving will be fun and will help you meet people you had not met in years. You will be able to score over your rivals and make people sway to your tunes on the social front. Eat right to remain fit and healthy. Your foresight and bargaining powers are likely to save you much. Workplace will be a blissful place to be in, as you enjoy what you are involved in.

Love Focus: Differences are likely to crop up in your relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Keeping a low profile at work is likely to endear you to those who matter. Some of you can get fed up of listening to the advice or moral lectures of a family senior. Postponing a journey is possible, as you may not be in the mood for it. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favor. Keeping your mind stress-free will be important. You remain in perfect health. You will be able to do the balancing act of keeping the financial front stable, despite rising expenses.

Love Focus: An admirer may muster enough courage to approach you, so expect a delightful phase of romantic life to begin!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 22, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may be commended for your efforts at work by those who matter. Those in the habit of driving rash will need to exercise caution today. You can get worried about a family youngster getting out of hand. You will be able to establish yourself once again on the social front. You can call your near and dear ones over for a party. Coming back in shape will seem much easier under expert guidance. You will manage to make yourself financially secure.

Love Focus: Romantic life is likely to be more happening, than before, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: N

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo