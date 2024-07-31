Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 31, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. (Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Health wise you feel at the top of the world. Things look most favourable on the financial front, as money pours in. You may begin the process of investing in your dream project. Someone close may surprise you with a treat or gift. Those craving a break can opt for an exotic vacation. Pending paperwork concerning a property will be completed. A lack of confidence is likely to do you in on the academic front.

Love Focus: A pleasant surprise on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A home remedy is likely to prove effective. Some of you will find more avenues to increase earnings. You will manage to create a favourable environment on the work front. You are likely to tend to the health of a family elder. An outing is likely to prove expensive, but enjoyable. You will be able to spare funds for the upkeep of a property. You are likely to perform much below your capabilities on the academic front.

Love Focus: An improved love life will keep you happy and satisfied.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Some efforts may be required to stabilise monetary conditions. You will be able to manage your time well on the professional front. A family elder, who has remained daggers drawn with you, may turn a new leaf. Seeing new places, and meeting new people is in store for some. Some good news can be expected on the property front.

Love Focus: You are likely to strengthen the romantic front by spending more time with your lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. Chances of wealth coming your way cannot be ruled out. Your decisions at work are likely to prove an asset to the organisation. Family will be supportive and do much to assist you in all your endeavours. Those planning a vacation will be able to get their leave sanctioned. Something acquired may become a great asset for you in the future.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover will be enough to make you happy.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Positive steps may be required to be taken to restore perfect health. You remain financially stable and moneywise mentally contented. You may lag in your work, but you will be able to catch up in record time. Peace prevails on the home front and gives you time for rest and rejuvenation. Visit to a place of pilgrimage cannot be ruled out for some. House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction may lead to budding romance for some.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Being a picky eater will keep you in good shape! The day seems profitable when you can make some money. Pending work may look daunting, but you will be able to tackle it. A tricky situation on the domestic front will be successfully tackled. A travel bonanza is in store for those who love to see new places. Offers on the property front may start coming now. Your focus may need to be sharp to excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and bring romance into your life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Taking up a regular fitness routine will help you get into shape. Your foresight is likely to see your assets and wealth multiply. You may change your stance on a matter at work and it will be the right move. Travel bugs can bite some simply to quench their wanderlust. Real estate is likely to hold your interest as you have the financial strength now. Working as a team on the academic front is important. This is an excellent day when you get to spend time constructively.

Love Focus: You may find your lover most responsive and accommodating.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Self-discipline may help you achieve peak physical fitness. Intelligent investments on your part will help restore financial health. You are likely to achieve a breakthrough on the professional front. You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand at home. Those travelling by road will find the going easy and comfortable. Those living on rent will soon be able to own their own house.

Love Focus: The lover is likely to do something exceptional on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good health is assured through own efforts. Good financial acumen will help some in adding to their wealth. Becoming the favourite of seniors is likely to give some a new high. A family elder may require a tender touch, so find time for it. Setting out early will make a long journey comfortable. A property deal is likely to favour you, so go in for it. An academic assignment may need outside help.

Love Focus: You will find much comfort in the company of a lover today.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour:Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A home remedy will come in handy for an ailment nagging some for a long. If you have lost money in speculation, you stand to recover it. Chances of getting shortchanged cannot be ruled out for some. Your upbeat mood will keep others in a jovial mood too on the home front. Your disinterest for a task on the academic front will be quite evident. Personal problems can make some turn to spirituality.

Love Focus: If love is on your mind, today is the day to enjoy togetherness with your partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Health is likely to improve for those feeling under the weather. Money will not pose any problems in realising your dreams. Keep superiors informed of all your actions to remain on a safe wicket. A piece of good news will spread excitement in the family. You are likely to invite someone you click with to a meal or for an outing. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangle.

Love Focus: Lover will have much to share with you and will keep you entertained.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A change of air will do wonders for both your physical and mental well-being. Money may come to you from a most unexpected quarter. A new venture may find support from most unexpected quarters. Family will approve of your actions and is likely to give you free rein. Correct decisions on the academic front will keep you totally in control of things. It is best to resolve any misunderstanding on the social front.

Love Focus: Positive indications on the romantic front will delight you no end!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta