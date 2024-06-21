Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 21, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Close monitoring of a project will help avoid mistakes and keep it as per the schedule. A guest may arrive at your doorstep unannounced and stay with you for a few days. Driving off to some exotic destination cannot be ruled out. Find ways and means to get nearer to your goal, be it a suitable job or academic achievement. The condition of someone close will show signs of improvement. Those buying or selling property must keep in touch with the real estate scene to avoid burning fingers.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to find love on the work front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Your networking on the academic front is likely to remove many obstacles. Someone in the family may volunteer to share your workload. Deal in property only with well-established dealers. Postponing a journey is possible, as you may not be in the mood for it. There is someone you don’t want around you on the social front, but little you can do about it. Your weakness for junk food is likely to tell on your health.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to improve through your efforts.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Taking steps to prevent seasonal ailments will be important in staying fit. Playing your cards well in a family situation will get you the support and attention you crave for. Some of you may be looking forward to an overseas journey. Creating goodwill with those you were against will be in your interest. You are set to reap rich dividends on the academic front. Getting the best of workplace rivals will not be too difficult. Some improvement is foreseen in your monetary condition.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are likely to toll for the eligible.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Some of you will be able to avoid a major expenditure by thinking out some other alternatives. Lack of energy may make you postpone some important tasks. Family may not initially support your ideas, but you will get around them. Business travel is likely to prove tiring. Don't get involved in any property deal today. Take the necessary steps to keep important matters in order.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with your lover is indicated today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

An issue regarding someone in the family is likely to become clear soon. Those feeling a bit under the weather may show improvement. An outing with friends and family is in the pipeline. House searchers may come across an excellent bargain. You are likely to become popular on the social front, just by keeping in touch with others.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp may express his or her feelings for you and make you happy.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Your focus on achieving total fitness will bring untold benefits on the health front. You may feel responsible for a family elder as others repose faith in you. Those associated with travel and transport need to be cautious. You may not find the going smooth on the work front. Excellent performance on the academic front will bolster your self-confidence and provide you with an opportunity to dream big.

Love Focus: This is the best day to express your feelings for someone you love!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Travel is much indicated on the cards today. Those seeking projects abroad may also hear good news related to it. Encouragement at every step will get you nearer to your objective. A daily exercise routine will ensure your fitness level. Youngsters may enjoy an excursion with their group. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring property by managing to raise a home loan.

Love Focus: You may get romantically linked to someone you like.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

A complex problem at work may have you stumped, but you will manage to get around it. You may long to meet your near and dear ones away from you. You enjoy good health. Those not adequately prepared for a journey can face difficulties. Investing in property can give handsome returns, so keep an eye on it. The social front is likely to become the most happening.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend time together.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

Things are likely to shape up the way you want them to in your sphere. Advice given by someone may prove priceless on the health front. Ideas and suggestions will be well received at work. A function at home can keep you busy and entertained. An overseas trip may be undertaken by some to meet their loved ones. Settling down in a new house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Stars on the romantic front look strong, so those looking for love should double their efforts!

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Orange

You can be given a free hand at work with full authority and adequate resources. Architects and engineers may get involved in a dream project. You may not be geared up for something that is being thrust upon you on the social front, but you will manage it well. You are likely to discharge all your domestic responsibilities to the satisfaction of all. Road travellers can expect to reach their destination in time. Additions and alterations to a property owned by you is indicated.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring positive results.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

You are likely to get a free hand in implementing your ideas at home. Acting on the suggestions of others will prove advantageous at work. Your efforts and preparation will not let you down on the academic front. There is a likelihood of encountering someone interesting on the social front. Youngsters may enjoy an excursion with their group.

Love Focus: Whatever you desire on the romantic front is likely to get fulfilled.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Silver

Taking up a healthy activity is possible. An excellent day for matters related to property. Your domineering nature is likely to get you in a spot on the social front. An assignment submitted by you may come in for praise on the academic front. You are likely to bag a new deal that promises to get the cash registers ringing. Setting out on a vacation with family is foreseen and will be loads of fun.

Love Focus: You are likely to win the heart of the one you desire on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach