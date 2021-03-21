Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 21

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): It is certainly a wonder the way you manage to become the centre of attraction in any set-up! Keeping health-conscious people around you will prove a good idea, as it will automatically help you maintain perfect health. Returns from previous investments will keep your bank balance brimming. An overseas journey is indicated for those in business. Your performance at work will be impressive enough to warrant appreciation from the top. You will have to bring some stability in your family life by spending more time together. Travelling long distance by road may not be too comfortable, due to frequent delays and traffic jams. Possession of a house or apartment is likely to be offered soon.

Love Focus: Lover may feel neglected as you fail to devote enough time to him or her.

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1,3,4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some of you are likely to participate in a fun-filled activity at home. Those in search for a suitable accommodation may find luck favoring them. Today, there will be much to share with neighbors and friends, so expect a busy day. A packaged tour may not deliver what was promised and disappoint you. Luck is likely to favour you on the financial front and bring in money. Those not happy with the present professional set up will get the opportunity of landing a lucrative job.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may dominate your mind today and prompt you to plan something with lover.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An exciting journey awaits some. Ancestral property may become a source of pride for you. Someone may sweet talk you into putting money in a dubious scheme, if you are not careful. Sticking to workout routine may appear as a boon for you on the health front. Money invested in a scheme is likely to give excellent returns. Those going away from home to join a job at a new location will find the new social circle enjoyable. Meeting your near and dear ones in a family gathering is indicated and will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Lover may compel you to find time for love from your busy schedule today, so make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3,6,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A journey that you are about to undertake will be made interesting by someone travelling with you. Property held by you is likely to give good returns. Fine performance on the academic front is likely to catapult your morale to a new high! Control needs to be exercised on the health front. Things begin to look up on the financial front for some. Some of you are likely to get a raise or increment. A celebration on the family front may keep you busy.

Love Focus: You may not agree with lover on some point and upset him or her today.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2,5,4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Professionals may feel frustrated regarding their slow progress. A pilgrimage or a vacation is on the cards and promises an enjoyable time. Construction of a house or apartment is set to get completed soon, despite delays. You may find yourself in a position of advantage on the monetary front. Health remains satisfactory. A suitable marriage proposal for someone in the family is likely to be received. Previous investments will start giving returns now.

Love Focus: Lover’s comments can put you in a thoughtful mood.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Homemakers may find it too cumbersome to effect changes at home on the suggestions of other family members. Those on vacation may visit someplace exotic and enjoy unique experiences. Investing in property is a step in the right direction. Meeting someone, who secretly adores you, is possible, so look your best! Someone’s advice is likely to work wonders for your health. A good day is foreseen for those playing the stocks. Some spare time can be expected on the professional front today, so enjoy your heart out!

Love Focus: A good time is foreseen on the romantic front as you are likely to share quality time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9,7,2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Travelling with a group of friends is indicated for some and will be loads of fun. Renovation work of a property owned by you is likely to enhance its market value. Some of you will need to be more focused on something you have volunteered for on the social front. You are likely to find yourself more energetic and fit now, than before. You can come to saving mode on the financial front. Support of family will encourage you to inch closer to your objective on the professional front. Meeting a childhood friend is possible, but you may not get a chance to spend much time together.

Love Focus: An argument with lover cannot be ruled out; avoid it if you can.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 1,7,3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled. Something not done to the best of your ability may play upon your conscience. Exercise and workouts may become your key to maintaining good health. You will be able to get your money released that is not being done on some grounds or the other. Company of friends can keep you happily engaged. A little stressful situation is likely to develop at work and keep you mentally preoccupied. Keeping your travel plan open to change will help.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share your romantic mood today, so expect romance to rock!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7,2,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Shifting to a better location is foreseen for some. Vacation time is here and you can expect to enjoy it to the hilt! Someone may try legal tricks against you in a property dispute. Some positive steps on your part can be instrumental in enhancing your reputation on the social front. Someone may initiate you into a fitness routine and help make you fit as a fiddle. Adding to your wealth is indicated, as you make the right financial moves. You will be able to make the right kind of environment on the professional front for smooth functioning.

Love Focus: You are likely to make this a perfect day for romance!

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3.6.9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your participation in a family function will be much appreciated and praised. An out-of-town leisure trip is possible for some and promises much excitement. Chances of taking possession of a house or apartment look bright. Passion seems to be at an all-time high, so enjoy! Unnecessary tensions can give sleepless nights to some. Financially, you may need to conserve money. Introducing some new procedure or drawing a new policy for the organization is possible for some.

Love Focus: Those in love can experience some turbulence in their relationship.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2,5,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Sagittarius





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your luck turns for the better on the academic front. Someone may become your role model on the fitness front and get you back into shape. An outstanding payment is likely to be received and end your financial woes. Your brilliant performance at work can become the talk of the town. Taking up too much on themselves in improving the home front may tire some homemakers today. Plan a trip properly, if you want to make it enjoyable. Signing a property deal is indicated for some.

Love Focus: A feeling of being loved and wanted will help strengthen the romantic bonds.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1,4,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): This is a good day for dealing in property. You become more socially in by taking the initiative of meeting people. Your initiative on the health front will prove beneficial. Some of you will be able to complete the paperwork for a home loan. Forgive and forget may not be an option for a senior for some wrongdoing committed by you at work, so watch your step. You are likely to make the family front most happening today by suggesting something exciting. Stress and tensions may make some visit a place of religious significance soon.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1.5.9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

