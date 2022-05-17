Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 17, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Earning is likely to improve and will help ward off an expected financial crunch. You will manage to convince business partner about your pet project. You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. Sightseeing with friends will prove to be a unique experience.

Love Focus: Your understanding nature will make the marital boat cruise smoothly even on choppy seas.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will be in a position to earn well and party hard! Someone close at work will take most of the workload off your shoulders. Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. Differences with spouse may culminate into an all out fight today. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. You will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Young couples may feel much closer to each other than before.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your inability to increase your earnings may need some introspection, so find time to do so. Support of a well wisher at work will prove a morale booster and lighten the workload. You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. Those away from home may apply for leave to be together with family. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is indicated.

Love Focus: Flaunting wealth may not attract the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

An excellent investment opportunity comes your way that promises financial security. Remain careful at work, as you can fall prey to the machinations of a professional rival. New approach to a nagging health problem will help in dealing with it better. Homemakers may find the day most enjoyable in the company of friends and relatives. You can plan an out of town trip to meet a relative or friend.

Love Focus: A few romantic possibilities appear on the horizon, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Some of you may be putting in extra hours just to add to your earnings. Your skills and expertise will prove your biggest assets in getting established in a new job. Those feeling out of sorts for some time are likely to make a quick recovery. Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. You are likely to focus on planning your career path.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to give you good advice.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You can expect a favourable outcome of a problem involving money. You will feel on the top of the world today as far as health is concerned. Work undertaken on the professional front may prove monotonous. Homemakers may plan something exciting for the whole family today. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. You are likely to spike your romance with some excitement.

Love Focus: An exclusive evening out with lover will prove most enthralling!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

An investment opportunity needs to be weighed properly, before committing your money. A pat on the back is expected at work and will encourage you to put in your best. You may enjoy perfect health by remaining regular in workouts. Family may not appear supportive on an issue. A long drive will help some unwind and relax. A property applied for may become an albatross around your neck.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone may turn into a long-term romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your initiative to open new avenues of earning may meet with partial success. Your professional knowledge and business acumen will be much in demand at work. Those new to an exercise regime will be able to gain immense benefits. Tensions regarding money cannot be ruled out at home. Keeping close tabs on someone on the academic front will be to your advantage.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and ring in romance!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Monetary gains from various sources will keep the coffers brimming. Your cool and calculated moves will keep those who matter on the professional front happy. Those ailing for sometime will show positive signs of recovery. Elders may find you much more responsible than before. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Judicious spending will find your bank balance in a healthy state. Those feeling depressed are likely to find positivity entering their lives once again. A loss-making day for entrepreneurs and businesspersons is foreseen. You will manage to get the better of the one sowing seeds of discord between you and spouse. An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood will find the day quite fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Things go your way on the work front and get you some excellent opportunities. You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. Those facing a cash crunch may end up depleting their savings. Homemakers are likely to at their impressive best. Organising an outing for friends and relations is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: A chance for an outing with lover finally arrives.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your foresight on the financial front is likely to increase your assets and wealth manifold. A job on the side may prove too taxing on both time and energy. Health worries become a thing of the past, as you start feeling fit and energetic once again. Maintaining a good grip on domestic matters may assume importance today. This is a favourable time on the academic front, when you mange to give your best.

Love Focus: Those in love can experience some turbulence in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

