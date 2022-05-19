Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 19, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Monetary problems become a thing of the past. A break from work will prove most refreshing and restful. Joining a gym or an exercise routine is indicated and will prove beneficial. Flared tempers may turn the domestic environment ugly. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today. Your advice to someone on the academic front will help improve his or her performance.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Previous investments will help in making you financially secure. Good earning can make you go beyond the budget. Delegating tasks may make your job a lot easier and give you some respite at work. A property deal may prove most profitable. Academically, you are set to perform well. A positive frame of mind will help you in resolving a family issue in an amicable manner.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation cannot be ruled out for some!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A piece of good news may be expected on the financial front. You are likely to enjoy an increased client following on the professional front. Being a choosy eater will keep you in good shape! Family will appear most responsive to your needs. A property decision will be given in your favour. You success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all.

Love Focus: Things look bright for those bitten by the love bug.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Some of you are likely to earn big time, as luck favours on the financial front. You can be given some different job at office today. A healthy diet will keep you fit. Those separated by distance may find it difficult to get leave to join the family. Those separated by distance may find it difficult to get leave to join the family. Your reputation is set to grow on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to improve your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Some of you may plan on buying a vehicle or an appliance. This is a good day to impress those who matter on the professional front. Health needs all your attention today. Elder’s advice will prove valuable and help those finding themselves in a tight corner. Stress and tensions may make some visit a place of religious significance soon. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front.

Love Focus: Possibility of getting romantically involved looks real, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Arrears you had been waiting for long are likely to be received. A promising day for professionals is foretold, when a lot of positive things happen. Health wise you feel on the top of the world. Some negative developments on the domestic front are likely to burden your mind. A chance for overseas travel may come to you. Relaxed time can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those not looking eye to eye with someone will do well to kiss and make up.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

On the financial front, you may find yourself quite lucky today. You will be able to handle extra burden of work most efficiently. A health advice may be taken seriously. Spouse may demand a helping hand, so don’t dilly dally. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. Someone may contest a property acquired through inheritance.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those experiencing a cash crunch can heave a sigh of relief, as money flows in soon. A lucrative deal may slip out of your fingers, if you are not proactive. A home remedy is likely to prove effective. Family has an exciting surprise waiting for you. An enjoyable trip is on the cards. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to get lucky soon!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Past investments are likely to give handsome returns. Don’t take liberties with others at work, unless you know them well. Don’t stake your health just to have fun. You will do well to bow to the demands of a family elder. An exciting trip is possible. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: An exclusive dinner out with lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Payment awaited is likely to be released soon. Marketing personnel may be given a challenging, but exciting assignment. Health matters may take priority over other things. You will get help in tying up loose ends on the domestic front. An overseas journey may materialise. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well.

Love Focus: Your brooding nature may not let you enjoy lover’s company.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Excellent financial management will keep your coffers brimming and help realise your dreams. Your efforts at work will get recognised and give your professional reputation a boost. A distinct improvement in fitness can be expected. You may resent playing to someone’s moods on the home front. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some.

Love Focus: You are likely to make this a perfect day for romance!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Buying an expensive item or jewellery at bargain price is possible. Something that you have accomplished on the professional front is likely to get recognition. Good eating habits are likely to be adopted by some just to keep a lifestyle disease at bay. A piece of good news awaits some on the domestic front. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front

Love Focus: Taking lover for a romantic evening out cannot be ruled out, so expect an enjoyable time.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON