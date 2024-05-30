Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 30, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. Your self-discipline in spending will help fatten your bank balance. New clients are assured for professionals trying to expand their business. Someone close may spend time with you doing fun things. Travelling towards the west will prove lucky for you. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired. Students will get the subject of their choice in a desired institute.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Love Focus: Romance seems on the upswing, so make time to be together with your lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Fitness training holds much promise for the lazy among you. Good budgeting will help in keeping the expenditure under control. A pending man management issue will be competently tackled at work. You will be able to manage things well on the domestic front. You will take steps to strengthen the romantic bonds. A good showing in an exam or an interview will get you firmly on the path to success.

Love Focus: You will take steps to strengthen the romantic bonds.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You own efforts will help keep you fit and energetic. Your investments are likely to pull substantial returns. Leaving nothing pending at work is likely to be in your favour. Enjoying togetherness with family cannot be ruled out for some. A smooth ride is likely for those travelling out of town. A property issue that has been worrying you may be easily laid to rest. A team under your guidance is likely to do well in a competition.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may dominate your mind today.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you may feel much more energetic than before. You will manage to handle your finances well and save too. You will get a free hand to exercise your authority on the professional front. Your ideas on the home front will be appreciated by all. You will enjoy a leisure trip with someone close. A property matter will be amicably resolved.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a foregone conclusion, so enjoy your heart out!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Health problems dogging you for a long is set to disappear soon. Financial strength will enable you to think big. A good offer on the business front may become hard to refuse. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. Fun seekers are likely to plan an exciting trip. Property owners can make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of getting close to someone you love.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your changed mental attitude will have a positive fallout on the health front. The financial situation, which was showing a downward trend, has improved. Efforts of those trying to work up the corporate ladder are likely to get a boost. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out-of-town relative. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property.

Love Focus: Finding love in a most unusual place cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Slowing the pace of life will have a beneficial effect on health. Opportunities to earn good money will knock soon. Good management by effective delegation will keep the current project going smoothly. Take help on the domestic front, instead of overburdening yourself. Travelling to a picnic spot with friends is possible and will be fun. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property.

Love Focus: Impressing someone on the romantic front is very much on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Body aches and pains troubling you for the last few days will disappear. Financially you find yourself stable and secure. A prestigious assignment is yours, if you play your cards well. Relations may flock to your place and brighten up your day. Travelling to a picnic spot with friends is possible and will be fun. A property issue may be settled in your favour.

Love Focus: The possibility of getting romantically linked with someone you secretly love is rife.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The health of someone close can show rapid improvement. Past investments will keep your coffers brimming. Things begin to turn favourable on the professional front. A good time is foreseen in your circle of friends and relatives today. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable. A property can come in your name through inheritance. Your efforts on the academic front will be recognized.

Love Focus: Romance returns to make love life exciting.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

An old ailment may get cured through home remedies. No major problem is foreseen on the financial front. Your efforts at work are likely to be acknowledged by higher-ups. Remaining surrounded by your near and dear ones will be therapeutic. You are likely to derive much pleasure in organising a trip out of town. Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal. Progress on the academic front will remain satisfactory.

Love Focus: Attempts to brighten up your love life will succeed and how!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. This is an excellent time to think out the ways to increase your income. Some kind of compensation can be expected on the business front. You will be able to devote equal time to family and work. You are likely to enjoy a short trip today. This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house.

Love Focus: An evening out with lover cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

In your quest for perfect health, your daily workout is likely to pick up pace. Wise investments in property and shares will keep you financially strong. Things look encouraging on the professional front. A family member is likely to take some burden off your shoulders. A journey by road promises to be safe and comfortable. You get to achieve your aim on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to beckon, so brace yourself for a passion-filled evening!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver