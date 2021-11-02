Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 2

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

An Aries you are, endowed with exuberance of life! Your fearless and passionate nature makes you an excellent leader. Those planning a wedding in the family may need to take quotes for multiple vendors to save money and fetch impressive services. You can expect a visit from a distant relative, which spreads happiness in your home. Professionals may find a relaxing environment in your workplace. Health will be good on account of your overall well being.

Love Focus: With the little care you show to your partner, love will blossom and yield happiness to your life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Represented by the Bull, Taurus can be stubborn and forceful. If you were planning to ask any of your relatives to meet your monetary needs, then you will see the money reaching your hands sooner than you expect. Some of you may get a chance to go on a business trip with your spouse. Taurus students will be happy to help your batch mates by conducting doubt solving sessions. Your cautiousness for your health will prove to be fruitful.

Love Focus: Your partner will make the difference in your day as your partner’s presence will make all the not so good things in your day to be forgotten by their lovely gestures.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your flexible and adaptive nature makes you an extraordinarily social person. Geminis are going to exceed their investment target that you have set for yourselves. For some it might be possible that you get to spend a whole day out with your loved ones. A steady career growth has been promised in your professional journey. If you want to be fit but are lacking motivation to exercise, then you may try creative exercises like Zumba, aerobics.

Love Focus: Your focus on small aspects of your relationship will improve your love life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Cancer being represented by Crab, are tough on the outside but deep within they are soft and sensible. You will be satisfied by your efforts to enhance your financial gain. Today might be the day which may bring you an opportunity to revisit your college days with your friends and revive those sweet memories. Business people ought to have a great future. You are blessed with fine health for today.

Love Focus: Today, refresh your senses and feel the love.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your height of confidence and the drive that you possess towards your deeds, makes your every action significant. You hold a great chance to be met by your friend who is to introduce you to the stock market. It would be better if you take some time to understand your family members. Your stars are indicating you to put more effort into your career side to ensure a stable growth. All your focus on health and well-being will show positive outcomes.

Love Focus: Your relationship with your beloved will be your strength and support.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A charming day is waiting for you to be experienced wherein you shall enjoy the energy of nature connecting your soul. Your siblings may give you a call today. It seems like a perfect day to visit the nearby spiritual place all along with your family for your spiritual upliftment. A vast world demands a lot in order to establish a stable position in society. You shall also see your body and mind rejuvenating.

Love Focus: Some of you might be surprised by the dinner arranged specially for you at the backyard of your home or in the terrace. Enjoy the good vibes!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Libras are adorned with elegant facial features and their bodies are often defined by gravity. A change for the good is seemingly on your way to step into the different aura of life. Those who own kids might feel blissful by spending time with your kids. Your professional growth shall be ensured. People suffering from health issues are likely to start feeling better.

Love Focus: Try and appreciate each beautiful moment that you are going to spend with your love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You can hope to have a good day as it may involve travelling opportunities. Your financial front seems to fetch countable pennies into your hand for those working as freelancers. It seems like a celebration is going to take place in your surroundings. Professionals need to be careful enough while dealing with your products/Clients. You can expect relief from your longing illness.

Love Focus: It seems like a good time to confess your love to the one you have been dating for a year.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Today is going to be a wonderful day cocktailed by love, romance and money. You may expect to be approached by desirable investment platforms and may receive satisfying guidance to indulge in asset creation. People who are planning to travel shall have a smooth and happy journey. People who are struggling to get a job may access the online job portals to get introduced to an opportunity. Continue your healthy lifestyle and keep a track on your diet.

Love Focus: Keep your partner close, then all the strength and love you desire for will always be near you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A Capricorn holds a complex personality. Their focus towards their life’s goals is tremendous. You must choose the right kind of investment by analyzing the risk factors. Take things slow and avoid jumping to conclusions. Employees may get appreciated and might be introduced to a desirable position that you were looking for. Your genuine efforts toward your health will prove to be effective. Save your energy for something important coming your way.

Love Focus: Magical moments will spice up your day and recreate your memories.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

If there is one thing that you have to keep in mind before you step into the day, then that should be your relationship with your life partner. Your timely investments are going to yield a high-end return! Be cautious before you unnecessarily strike out any unentertained topics in front of your family members. Career growth seems to be promising to those working in the infrastructure sector. Make sure you take all your medicines and attend follow ups.

Love Focus: Be aware of falling into the trap of unnecessary show offs that may affect your relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Pisces, represented by the two fishes, are the mysterious of the entire zodiac! You may have multiple options of investments today to get the maximum returns. Your entire family may visit a holy place and conduct rituals and seek blessings for your good. People working in the sales and marketing fields might have to struggle to reach the target. An enhanced quality of life is going to ensure your good health.

Love Focus: Take care of your loved one as your partner will be your strength in the ups and downs of life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

