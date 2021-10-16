Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 16

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Let an outside expert take charge of a project at work that is beyond the current capabilities of the company. Taking up a foreign language course is a good idea, but do so only if you have the aptitude for it. Your financial situation is set to improve and make your life even more comfortable. Don't take chances on a trip and travel with extra fuel in the tank. Don't be irregular in your fitness routine.

Love Focus: Planning something special will make the weekend even more enjoyable for lovers.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

Securing your financial interest in a venture is important, before taking the next step. If your attempts to impress the boss are not succeeding, it is time to change your strategy. Balancing both studies and leisure is the key to success, so try and achieve this balance. You may not like certain things in a joint family, but there is no point in raising those issues and spoil the atmosphere.

Love Focus: If the idea of committing to someone is making you apprehensive at this juncture, it is best to reconsider marriage.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A great day is foreseen for people under this sign. In a departmental reshuffle, you are likely to get a coveted post that you had always wanted. Whatever you had studied may come in a surprise class test, helping you to give your best. Your social nature and regard for everyone will keep you at the top of the popularity chart. Acquiring a bigger property, than the one you currently have, is indicated.

Love Focus: Those about to tie the knot may opt for an intimate ceremony over a lavish do.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will have enough to help out someone in dire need of money. Retired persons, receiving a job offer out of the blue, must deliberate on it before accepting it. Good academic performance can make you a leading contender for campus placement. Take a little time in the evening to do charitable works. Your lethargy may become an obstacle to your losing weight.

Love Focus: Deliberate carefully, before you dream of a future with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will manage to persuade someone for an out of court settlement in a property dispute and bypass all the legal hassles. Picking up a hobby you had discontinued previously again will bring joy back into your life. If you find negative thoughts flooding your mind, counter them by thinking positive thoughts. Someone's arrival at home is likely to brighten the day for you. The best way to rejuvenate is to go on a short vacation, so plan one today.

Love Focus: Sharing your problems with your partner will prove most therapeutic.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those learning to drive will feel confident to give the test to earn a permanent driving license. Extending your property may be on your mind, but review it from the legal angle. You can have a solid disagreement today with someone at work, but don't let the matters escalate. In case you don't make the cut for admission to an educational institute, don't worry; there are many other avenues open for you.

Love Focus: Just for once, leave your phone and focus on your partner to strengthen the loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to do well in your professional sphere. Chartered accountants and consultants are likely to hit it rich. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to bring positive results. Some of you can get an interview call and travel to a different city. With family members involved in their own pursuits, a family elder can feel neglected. Those on a diet should strictly retain self-control during their cheat days.

Love Focus: Don't say anything inappropriate, as you can offend the sensibilities of the one you love, so take care.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You don't have to be a hard taskmaster to get the work done; better would be to use tact to get the work done. Just going through the motions of preparing for a competitive exam will not do, you will have to develop will, motivation and self-discipline to crack it. You may supervise the construction of your summer holiday home. Something you have promised will keep a family youngster on his/ her best behaviour today.

Love Focus: A special treat is in store today for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Violet

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, think up something interesting for your family to enjoy to lighten the domestic atmosphere. An urgent office task can impinge upon your leisure time, but little you can do about it. Taking up a job on the side to buttress your earnings is possible. The idea of going through sample papers is to acquaint yourself with the latest examination trends, so don't neglect it. Don't get into a road rage situation today. The Elderly will do well to remain active.

Love Focus: An enjoyable evening is foreseen for the lovebirds.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

If you have done some wrong investments, you will get the chance to recover your money. With crowded tourist destinations, it is safer to opt for a less-frequented locale for a short vacation. The workload for those working from home is likely to increase. Your teachers may not be able to devote time to clarify your doubts, so seek other alternatives. Skipping walks does not augur well for your health.

Love Focus: Today, it may become difficult to come up with a valid excuse at home to go out and meet your lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your superlative performance at work is likely to win you a special bonus or even an increment. Make the best of the opportunity you are likely to get soon for receiving guidance in difficult subjects. Learning to cook or pursuing a hobby will prove therapeutic for working professionals. Not heeding dietary advice is likely to make you gain weight and get out of shape. An interesting trip is on the cards for travel buffs.

Love Focus: Partner not curbing his/ her irritating habits can affect your relationship adversely.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Take the help of property experts to scrutinise the details of an offered property to ascertain its authenticity. Settling in a new job may take some time, but you will quickly adjust to the new surroundings. Some of you may enter a competition in school and even win it. Achieving the perfect fitness level may be topmost on your mind today. Don't do any monetary transactions today, as the day appears inauspicious for money matters. You may get invited to a wedding.

Love Focus: Your partner's caring nature is likely to impress you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

