Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 6

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Travel to another country will go as per plans and hotel booking will also not be a problem, so enjoy your vacation. Somebody having wrong notions about you needs to be set right. You must take care of your fitness by regularly exercising. A family youngster may take up a job and move out of home for good. If you are facing problems regarding repayment of a loan, resolve them at the earliest.

Love Focus: Couples not on talking terms with each other may decide to break the ice.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Keep your performance at a satisfactory level at work, lest you get performance counselling. There is no chance of relaxing on the academic front, as it may become difficult to catch up later if you fall behind the class. Your previous investments will keep your coffers brimming. With a home loan getting sanctioned, you are truly on the path to owning your very own house. Morning and evening walks will do you good.

Love Focus: Lover’s insistence on marriage can come as a surprise, so handle the situation with tact.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Someone in the extended family can challenge your right on an ancestral property that has been gifted to you, so don’t worry as they will not be able to do much. Getting back into the fitness routine will be topmost on your mind, prompting you to join a gym. Working overtime is indicated for lawyers, but this extra time will help them in working on a crucial case. Today, you are in for a special treat.

Love Focus: A casual introduction to someone can become a case of love at first sight!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Don’t be too insistent on something that your superior is opposed to at work. Not preparing well for exams may reflect in the results, so keep your focus on your studies. Playing your favourite outdoor game will prove to be a great stress buster. Enhanced income or pension is likely to raise your quality of life and make you financially secure. You may decide to buy a house, rather than pay a monthly rent that keeps escalating every year.

Love Focus: Getting hitched to someone for life needs serious contemplation.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will be in a position to return a loan in lumpsum, rather than paying in equal monthly instalments for years. Those in uniformed services are likely to get a thumbs up in their annual confidential reports. Getting admitted to a new school is indicated, as your family relocates to a new city. Visiting a religious place, considered most sacred, is likely to fulfil the spiritual yearning of devotees.

Love Focus: Pointing out your partner’s annoying habit upfront is likely to invite trouble, so take recourse to subtle hints.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Don’t get singled out in class for incomplete work; burn the midnight oil, if you have to. Those who have invested in gold are likely to reap rich benefits. Keep your boss in the loop for any decision you take at work. There is still no clarification on the impending pandemic wave, so don’t lower your guard. Following a regular fitness routine will keep you slim and trim. Don’t have a laidback attitude at work.

Love Focus: You will find yourself in a happy space on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Below-par performance in class tests can undermine your self-confidence; time to pull up your socks and get back on track. People of your age group in the family are likely to congregate at your place today to have fun. You may find things getting complicated on the academic front, so join a coaching class for better understanding. Those in the hospitality sector may find their hands full.

Love Focus: Too many things on your mind can dampen passion, but your partner will have the solution!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

An excellent opening on the job front that matches your credentials is up for grabs, so don’t miss this opportunity. Don’t get discouraged by the workload of studies, instead set a schedule and follow it religiously. Be at your convincing best with your parents to get the restrictions imposed on you eased. Visiting a friend today for something you want to be done is possible. Eating right and regular walks will be the key to remaining in good health.

Love Focus: An outing with a sweetheart is likely to warm the cockles of your heart!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A new source of income appears on the horizon and comes at a time when you require extra cash. Attending a family function is indicated for some today. Avoid any confrontation on the road, even if the other party is wrong. Ordering a new item of furniture is possible. Your outspokenness creates problems, so learn to keep mum when suited. You will remain focused on getting back in shape by choosing an exercise routine that suits your body.

Love Focus: Experimenting with something new on the romantic front will be fun.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Move

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Those in the teaching profession may get praised by the principal for their teaching style. Be aware of the dates of competitive exams, so as not to miss filling up the forms. You will need to curb someone’s interfering nature that irritates all in the family. Practice yoga for good health and mental peace. Keep a tab of your passwords.

Love Focus: Lover may tick all the boxes as your future spouse, so take the next step of letting them

know of your intention.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may be made in charge of an important school project. A trip to a nearby country with family is in the offing and will be both enjoyable and enriching. With your spouse busy today, you may have to handle a toddler all by yourself and also work from home, so plan things out beforehand and get outside help, if required. Avoid missing an important official meeting. Traditional medicine will help in curing a recurring ailment.

Love Focus: Spouse may take you out someplace entertaining today to give you a much-needed change.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Things begin to turn positive for you today. A trip you have been planning for long is likely to materialise now. Obtaining specialisation in your field is likely to increase your employability manifold. Improvement in exam grades can motivate you to do even better. You may be handed over the possession of an apartment you had invested in. Those unwell are likely to bounce back to good health. Don’t trust anyone with your money.

Love Focus: The cold war between you and your spouse is likely to show signs of thawing.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cherry