Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 4, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Positive steps will help resolve a financial worry bugging you of late. At work, you will be able to impress those who matter by your efficiency. Something new introduced on the health front will prove beneficial. Much happiness is foreseen on the home front. Visiting another city or country cannot be ruled out for some. You will need to review your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance looks promising, so organize an exclusive candlelight dinner for two!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your efforts to cut down on spending will help you save much. Winning a lucrative contract is on the cards for some businesspersons. No problems are foreseen as far as health is concerned. Tensions regarding someone or something may mar domestic peace and harmony. Those willing to take leave and travel are in for an exciting time. You will competently deal with the legal aspects of a property issue.

Love Focus: Falling in love with someone you have recently met cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

No problems are foreseen on the financial front. Your balanced approach to workplace problems is likely to make you popular. Leading an active life will not let minor ailments visit you. A property issue will be settled in your favour. Your inspiration will serve some youngsters well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those waiting for romance to happen can be in for a long wait, but success will not elude them!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Financially, it appears to be a satisfying day with money coming your way. An official trip materialises and opens the doors for newer opportunities. Your daily fitness routine will find you fit and energetic. Someone in the family may become a source of constant worry. Travelling to a place you have never visited before is possible. Some of you can plan to buy property.

Love Focus: Strengthening relationship with lover can be your priority now.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to grow financially strong, as money flows in. Extra workload threatens to bog you down today on the professional front. Some good health options are likely to be selected by you. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. Apprehensions about a property issue can be safely laid to rest. Some of you will be able to forge ahead confidently on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will get the chance to share your innermost feelings with lover today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will manage to increase your earnings. You will be able to iron out all the kinks on the professional front. A change of lifestyle just to keep good health is foreseen for some. You are likely to enjoy the company of a young member of the family. You can plan an outing with your best friend. Initiative taken on the property front is likely to benefit.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to come near to your heart, even as no words are exchanged!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Something that you are trying at work will be achieved without much hassle. Those feeling under the weather will show marked improvement. A happy reunion of sorts is in the offing on the family front. Those travelling by road can expect to make good time. A favorable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers. You may need to tighten your belt on the financial front.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavors of those looking for love are certain to bear fruit.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A raise you had been wanting is just round the corner. Good sales talk is likely to swing a deal in your favor on the professional front. You own efforts will help keep you fit and energetic. A celebration can get underway involving the family. You can also face some problems on the road today. A property can come in your name through inheritance. Steady progress is foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will find someone they hit out instantly with.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good investment opportunities come your way. Spending time with children or younger siblings will help in cementing loving bonds. Those travelling on a long journey are likely to find love. Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue. Remaining focused will not prove too difficult for you on the academic front. Health needs care.

Love Focus: Tiff with lover over something trivial cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Worry regarding a loan will dissipate as you will have enough for repayment. You will be able to effectively settle pending professional issues today. Some of you can get serious about joining a gym or starting fitness training. Choosing the correct mode of conveyance will help cut down on time. Your deeds may make you answerable to parents or a family elder.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are certain to make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Investing money on somebody’s advice will be a good idea to get good returns. Work on a project is likely to pick up speed through your efforts. Dietary control will become a key to your good health. A trip will enable you to complete pending tasks. Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal. There is much to do on the home front, so don’t let your pace lag.

Love Focus: Taking the one you love to someplace exotic is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Rising expenses will not be able to dent your financial front, as you earn well. Those in the marketing field are likely to find the day most profitable. Health wise, you are likely to feel on the top of the world. Eating out with friends and family will be fun today. An out-of-town trip is possible and will prove most enjoyable. Those planning to move houses will manage to find a suitable one.

Love Focus: Lover can get cross with you for a promise not kept.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

