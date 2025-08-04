Horoscope Today, August 4, 2025: Lending money to someone close should be done with careful consideration

Aries (March 21–April 20) Home renovation efforts may bring a vibrant transformation, even if minor delays occur. Continuous upskilling gives you a competitive edge in your career. Healing begins faster when your body gets enough rest and nourishment. A family spiritual gathering may uplift you, even with varied participation. Financial increments are possible if you negotiate with clarity. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for August 4, 2025(Freepik)

Love Focus: True connection breaks all boundaries and shines through in the smallest gestures.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Career rewards are likely to show the dedication you have put in. Your endurance will turn long efforts into satisfying success. Financial gains today may need to cover practical needs before personal desires. Rental income is likely to stay consistent with responsible tenants. Spending quality family time over meals brings joy and shared gratitude.

Love Focus: Unconditional love may shine through today’s quiet, comforting moments.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Forecasting expenses now helps build smarter financial strategies for the near future. Renovation plans might stretch your budget or time, so stay flexible. Handle sensitive family topics with care to maintain harmony. Professionally, you could benefit from a new skill or certification. A nutritious diet today will power both your energy and mood. Each stop on your journey today brings you closer to inner joy.

Love Focus: Offering emotional steadiness may be the comfort your partner needs today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Keep your workouts consistent but allow enough recovery time to avoid burnout. At home, encouraging better listening can improve emotional bonds. Financial decisions benefit from a practical mindset today. Your expertise is finally getting noticed by decision-makers at work. If you are exploring property loans, match them with your long-term financial vision.

Love Focus: A small romantic gesture can bring back the warmth you have been missing.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

A productive mindset boosts your progress as things begin to align professionally. Your body responds positively when treated with care and attention. International transactions may be impacted by fluctuating exchange rates. Revamping older properties might unlock hidden beauty and value. Reminiscing over family stories may spark laughter and deeper bonds today.

Love Focus: Emotional steps today may bring you closer to shared dreams.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Leading by example could put you at the forefront of innovation within your industry. Quiet self-time recharges your emotional reserves and supports your well-being. Lending money to someone close should be done with careful consideration. Family task-sharing may seem imbalanced today, so a fair approach will help. A short, uneventful trip may still provide clarity and peace.

Love Focus: Offering emotional presence helps your partner feel genuinely supported.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Claim your medical reimbursements today to recover pending dues. A child's hidden talent may emerge and fill you with pride. Outdoor movement helps with stiffness, even if the progress is minor. Cross-functional knowledge boosts your career adaptability and future potential. Moving houses becomes smoother with professional packers ensuring safety.

Love Focus: Distance may feel less overwhelming when love is nurtured with trust and care.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Kindness from a relative may bring an unexpected emotional lift. Fitness routines are now part of your lifestyle, boosting your vitality. Handling loan repayments through a smart strategy can ease long-term financial pressure. Your social intelligence improves professional credibility today. Wealth protection should be a top priority as you make financial decisions today.

Love Focus: A gentle touch or thoughtful word may bring new warmth to your bond.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Your natural immunity supports your energy levels and keeps you going strong. Investing in luxury assets can fulfil both visual appeal and monetary value. At work, innovation shines, though bringing ideas to life may pose challenges. Parents may appreciate your presence more than words can express. Students may find their curiosity expanding as learning becomes more exciting.

Love Focus: Let your emotional openness strengthen the connection you share.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Celebrating a sibling’s success might fill the household with positivity. Mood shifts may occur, but a generally balanced emotional state prevails. Insurance renewals must be handled on time to avoid disruptions. Career delays shouldn't cloud your vision; stay focused on long-term goals. Your study sessions today may spark joy through newfound understanding.

Love Focus: Light-hearted moments of laughter help deepen your romantic comfort today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: White

Your high-profile projects are drawing attention, bringing visibility and influence. Account monitoring helps you maintain financial clarity and avoid missteps. Practicing traditional healing may restore your inner calm if you give it time. Rental deals should include clear terms to avoid future confusion. Academic motivation feels natural as each subject sparks interest and inner joy.

Love Focus: Emotional imbalance could signal the need to reassess your romantic path.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Reducing sugar can sharpen your concentration and boost stamina. Delegating tasks can help manage your professional duties more efficiently. Tracking your expenses now may prevent unwanted habits from creeping in. Academic progress moves forward gradually, offering slow but solid results. Sharing outdoor time can build family bonds, but schedules or weather may intervene.

Love Focus: Balancing passion and responsibility leads to a more fulfilling connection.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026