Horoscope Today, August 8, 2025: These zodiac signs will prevail in luck on the Lion's Gate portal day

Aries Horoscope Today (March 21–April 20) A senior at work may observe your efforts, hinting at future career growth. Home upgrades improve both comfort and appeal. Financial stability is achievable through conscious planning during uncertain times. Fitness routines strengthen physical discipline while a cozy home environment nurtures peace of mind. Academically, your focus feels renewed, and learning becomes more enjoyable. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 8, 2025(Freepik)

Love Focus: A spontaneous outing may reignite passion and bring emotional closeness.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Taurus Horoscope Today (April 21–May 20)

Today’s road journey brings quiet happiness and personal insight. Avoiding sports-related injuries will support your long-term fitness goals. Miscommunication at the workplace could lead to mistakes, so prioritize clarity. Budgeting wisely now lays the foundation for future wealth. Learning feels exciting as each subject sparks curiosity.



Love Focus: A lack of compromise could allow tension to linger in relationships.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Gemini Horoscope Today (May 21–June 21)

Energy levels are high, leaving you alert and ready to tackle the day. Thoughtful investment in real estate demands patience, especially for beginners. Spending time restoring family heirlooms strengthens emotional roots. A sudden travel desire may arise, but planning is essential. Career prospects brighten as client relationships grow stronger. Finances remain stable with careful use of credit tools.

Love Focus: Value your partner’s unique ways of expressing love and affection.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer Horoscope Today (June 22–July 22)

Organizing job tasks boosts long-term success. A move to a new house may bring opportunities along with emotional adjustments. Short-term leases offer flexibility for those not ready to commit. Monitor automatic expenses to avoid budget surprises. Family bonding grows through fun, kid-friendly travel plans. Healthy meals support digestion, but individual preferences should guide choices.

Love Focus: Your natural allure draws affectionate attention from your partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

Leo Horoscope Today July 23–August 23)

Financial planning shows results with continued growth on the horizon. Property investments gain steady momentum. Workplace communication needs careful handling to prevent unnecessary conflicts. Wisdom from an elder offers comforting guidance. Prioritize quality rest to overcome fatigue and renew energy. Academic momentum is stable with ongoing dedication.

Love Focus: Physical distance holds little meaning when emotional closeness is strong.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo Horoscope Today (August 24–September 23)



Health awareness boosts prevention, but consistency brings results. Rental property issues like repairs or tenant concerns require attention. Expert advice may offer professional guidance, but align it with your aspirations. Surprise celebrations at home may evoke mixed emotions. Delayed payments could affect financial plans. Travel may present mechanical glitches, so stay prepared.



Love Focus: Distance from your partner feels more intense, but thoughtful connection bridges the gap.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Libra Horoscope Today (September 24–October 23)

Managing your academic workload may require a brief pause for clarity. Emotional well-being improves with mindful digital habits. Financial choices improve when backed by solid research. House hunting continues with encouraging signs. Active listening reduces family friction, though responses may still vary. Career success depends on persistence and a methodical approach.

Love Focus: Love grows gradually through steady trust and emotional investment.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Beige

Scorpio Horoscope Today (October 24–November 22)

Begin your day with gentle remedies rather than strong medication if discomfort arises. Currency exchange mistakes can bring financial troubles, so stay vigilant. Stress at home can be reduced even if occasional tensions surface. Low-traffic travel destinations feel appealing but may lack certain services. Today’s studies offer deep and meaningful insights.

Love Focus: An unexpected meeting may kindle fresh romantic interest.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Sagittarius Horoscope Today (November 23–December 21)



Travel today provides a liberating sense of adventure. Career responsibilities evolve, offering personal development, though challenges may intensify. Consistent saving builds confidence for future goals. Renting out property may generate good returns with reliable tenants. Fiber-rich meals support digestion and overall health. Celebrating differences strengthens family harmony.

Love Focus: A gentle approach creates a safe emotional space in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn Horoscope Today (December 22–January 20)

Your body feels rejuvenated after giving rest the priority it deserves. Family interactions bring comfort and grounding. Academic demands are manageable with a calm mindset. A structured success plan at work drives professional growth. Property rental earnings continue steadily, though minor issues may arise. Financial prospects begin to improve with a long-term strategy in place.



Love Focus: Small, sincere acts bring deeper emotional intimacy today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Aquarius Horoscope Today (January 21–February 19)

Financial planning feels well-structured today, helping reduce mental pressure. Task shifts may feel abrupt, but they spark new thinking. Family outings might not go as planned, so prepare thoroughly. Commercial property investment shows gradual progress. Early rituals like morning meditation enhance focus with discipline.



Love Focus: Handle past emotional discussions gently for mutual healing.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces Horoscope Today (February 20–March 20)



Your energy remains balanced, though distractions could affect focus. Renovation projects enhance both the look and feel of your home. Addressing bias at home restores fairness over time. Overlooking a bill may cause an unexpected penalty, so stay alert. Your work gets noticed, but continued performance is key. Academic drive today leads to valuable personal breakthroughs.



Love Focus: Allow time for emotions to settle when offering forgiveness in love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

