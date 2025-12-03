Horoscope Today for December 3, 2025: These zodiacs should exercise caution with their property investments

Aries (March 21–April 20) Dedication at work attracts attention, but polishing your execution strategy ensures success. A warm conversation with an elder fills you with gratitude. Consistency in financial efforts enhances rewards. Property decisions require patience amid fluctuating trends. Academic steadiness gradually builds confidence and progress. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for December 3, 2025(Canva)

Love Focus: Showing emotional support strengthens your connection beautifully.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Domestic adjustments may draw mixed reactions from the family. Adapting calmly helps maintain harmony. A small rise in income lifts confidence. Workplace communication may feel tense, so keep it light. Avoid overexertion and rest when tired. When abroad, ensure banking alerts are active to prevent issues. Promoting property online enhances visibility.

Love Focus: Clarifying your shared direction brings peace to love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

Your professional outlook shines bright as new opportunities unfold. Financial discipline turns saving into a satisfying long-term habit. Joyful moments with a cousin brighten your day. Balanced workouts prevent strain on your body. Property matters move slower than expected, so stay patient. Studies demand focus, but steady effort turns challenges into progress.

Love Focus: A bit of effort today rekindles affection.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Your well-being improves through emotional resilience, keeping both body and mind in sync. Financial literacy or expert advice enhances money management. A minor rivalry at work may arise, but professionalism keeps you steady. Supporting a relative’s ambitions brings positivity to family ties. Students gain motivation by focusing on one subject at a time.

Love Focus: Patience through emotional lows strengthens the bond.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Money management requires attention today, as maintenance costs may stretch your budget. Light workouts keep you balanced and energised. Productivity at work rises when you take short breaks between tasks. Home interactions encourage individuality, though brief differences may arise. Academically, even slow progress remains a meaningful step forward.

Love Focus: Honest exchanges create emotional renewal.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

A calm start to the day enhances focus and self-discipline. Financial clarity improves when you assess value before spending. Strengthening your professional presence builds lasting credibility. Staying organised at home reduces stress during challenges. Routine travel feels uneventful but grounding.

Love Focus: Romance blossoms naturally, adding lightness to your mood.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Your intellectual side stays sharp as a spontaneous idea resolves a complex issue at work. Financial partnerships thrive through mutual understanding. A digital detox brings peace and renewed focus. Family celebrations may need planning, but ensure happiness. Short getaways refresh your enthusiasm. Early investment in upcoming property projects could bring rewarding results.



Love Focus: Reflection on past lessons nurtures present harmony.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Physical flexibility improves as stretching helps release tension and refreshes focus. A brief financial challenge might redirect you to better opportunities ahead. Streamlining routine duties at work enhances your strategic thinking. Teaching values to younger ones encourages their growth. Work-related travel becomes productive and insightful.

Love Focus: Shared patience leads to deeper understanding.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

Your fitness routine feels enjoyable and engaging with smart equipment. Expanding income sources brings relief and confidence. Thoughtful decisions enhance your leadership at work. Preserving heirlooms or traditions strengthens the family’s sense of legacy. Home improvements progress slowly but promise lasting comfort. Learning flows easily, filling your day with optimism and purpose.

Love Focus: Emotional sharing strengthens long-term affection.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Professional challenges may test your confidence, but resilience helps you move forward. Managing health through consistent self-care keeps emotions steady. Minor investment dips recover over time, so avoid reacting hastily. Family gatherings may not go exactly as planned, but still bring joy. Comparing travel deals saves money, though hidden costs need attention.

Love Focus: Sincere emotions bring harmony and comfort.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Brown

Financial caution shapes your day as you assess spending habits and future goals. Home workouts maintain balance and consistency in your routine. Refining your sales or business strategies supports steady growth. Managing shifting priorities in relationships keeps mutual understanding strong. Rental income remains stable when maintenance is handled wisely.



Love Focus: Reflective conversations bring closeness and ease.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Managing daily expenses becomes easier with mindful budgeting. Professional programs build leadership and confidence in decision-making. Family discussions may stir differing opinions, but mutual respect resolves tension. Adjusting travel schedules to suit your pace prevents fatigue. Property renovations may face delays, especially due to the weather. Health remains steady when you prioritise mental calm.



Love Focus: Patience transforms early attraction into meaningful love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026