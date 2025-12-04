Horoscope Today for December 4, 2025: Love may bring bittersweet results for these zodiac signs

Aries (March 21–April 20) Your well-being improves as small changes to your routine boost energy and focus. Finances remain balanced through careful spending. Professional influence grows as your innovative ideas gain respect. Offering reassurance to elders at home builds emotional harmony. Road journeys bring fun moments despite small delays. Rental income appears steady, though occasional interruptions may occur. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for December 4, 2025(Canva)

Love Focus: Building shared traditions deepens emotional closeness.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Financial restructuring today may bring long-term stability and ease of management. A heightened sense of awareness supports better decisions regarding both work and relationships. Sustaining credibility in your professional space builds enduring trust. A scenic drive soothes your mind even if plans shift. Property returns grow gradually with patience. Each subject studied sparks curiosity and joy.

Love Focus: Distance may test affection, yet emotional strength prevails.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

You might find quick home remedies bringing temporary relief from small discomforts. Conserving money now ensures security later. Recognition at work boosts morale as your input becomes invaluable. Guiding a younger relative helps restore peace at home. Managing travel fatigue requires hydration and short breaks. Keeping property documents well-organised prevents future delays.

Love Focus: Family support adds calmness to romantic decisions.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Golden

Determination fuels your journey back to fitness, helping you regain shape smoothly. Avoid rushing into investments until better opportunities emerge. Confidence at work soars as your presentations captivate the right audience. Sharing less at home maintains privacy and inner calm. Property leasing brings reliable income but requires occasional oversight.

Love Focus: Love deepens when you give emotions time to grow.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

Your financial outlook looks promising with new earning chances on the rise. Dancing, laughter, or spontaneous fun uplift both body and spirit. You overcome career hurdles with determination and patience. Family conversations about finding matches for someone may fill the home with lively energy. Each academic milestone enhances confidence and personal growth.

Love Focus: Small issues dissolve through mutual understanding.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Domestic peace requires patience, as minor tensions may arise. Those recovering from health concerns notice encouraging improvement. Wise financial choices strengthen long-term stability. Professionally, someone senior may test your resolve; stay composed and confident. Exploring nearby places enhances awareness of culture.

Love Focus: Cultural contrasts may challenge comfort but teach empathy.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Career growth seems promising as a fresh opportunity approaches. Finances may feel tight while raising capital for new ventures, but determination helps. Good eating habits ensure lasting vitality. A family celebration brings laughter and connection. Travel photography brings joy if the weather aligns with your plans. Loan pre-approvals enhance readiness for property investment.

Love Focus: Differences in expression still reflect genuine devotion.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Energy levels surge today, allowing you to accomplish more with ease. A partial loan repayment restores faith in your financial discipline. Creative performance earns admiration at work. Family advice turns out surprisingly valuable, resolving lingering confusion. Travel demands careful preparation to avoid setbacks. Studies feel joyful and engaging as each idea adds enthusiasm.

Love Focus: Sudden romantic encounters may spark lasting excitement.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Delayed payments finally arrive, easing pressure on your finances. Transparency at work prevents unnecessary misunderstandings. Showing patience toward a family member preserves domestic warmth. Keeping first-aid essentials handy while travelling ensures peace of mind. Balancing activity with adequate rest keeps your fitness steady.

Love Focus: Conversations about shared roles strengthen the partnership.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

Maintaining composure during financial surprises keeps stability intact. Meditation and calm reflection strengthen both physical and spiritual wellness. Professional deals must be pursued decisively to avoid missed chances. Family support feels heartening; reciprocate it wholeheartedly. Safeguarding valuables during travel ensures stress-free exploration.

Love Focus: Balancing family opinions preserves emotional security.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Creative initiatives at work bring success and recognition for your innovative streak. Smart budgeting helps maintain steady finances. Dietary adjustments support overall well-being and stamina. Candid exchanges with parents deepen trust and comfort. Reliable movers make relocations smooth and safe. Studies require pacing yourself to prevent burnout.

Love Focus: A pause in love brings clarity and self-awareness.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

Wise financial management ensures lasting stability. Your leadership at work earns respect from seniors. Family pride rises as a loved one accomplishes something remarkable. Unplanned travel brings joy and unforgettable moments. Early investment in property promises rewarding long-term benefits. Health stays strong when you balance rest with regular activity.



Love Focus: Romantic harmony flourishes with shared enthusiasm.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026