Horoscope Today for November 15, 2025: Cosmos bring favourable luck for these zodiac signs

Aries (March 21–April 20) Structured budgeting may strengthen finances, ensuring steady wealth growth. Outdoor activities may uplift your spirits as the body seeks movement. Expanding expertise and leadership may open new career opportunities. A family picnic may foster joy and bonding. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 15, 2025

Love Focus: Affectionate moments may remind you of love’s beauty.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Family values of kindness may deepen connections, though patience will be essential. Health may revive with adequate rest and relaxation. Wise money choices may safeguard your savings. Career advancement may gain from group discussions offering fresh perspectives. Renovation work may extend longer than expected, but flexibility can ease the process.

Love Focus: Emotional initiative may lead to positive changes.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Health may feel balanced as patience guides your actions. Your financial planning may remain strong, though surprise expenses may arise. Career growth may be supported by influential contacts expanding your network. Family harmony may be preserved by avoiding confrontations. Travel plans may flow steadily but without much excitement.

Love Focus: Family-backed choices may create romantic harmony.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sightseeing bus tours may offer a quick glimpse, though with limited depth of experience. Robust health may give you the confidence to embrace new challenges. A forward-looking approach may strengthen financial security. Professional adaptability may unlock fresh opportunities. Guiding children through change may uplift their confidence. Property registrations may safeguard ownership and secure investments.

Love Focus: Graceful progress may help in moving forward.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Academic activities may bring enthusiasm, with every subject offering excitement and satisfaction. Improved metabolism may leave you feeling lighter and balanced in health. Finances may require smart holiday spending plans to stay safe. Career stress may arise as delegation feels impossible. Family shifts at home may test patience. Travel may feel heavy if you carry too much, so pack light. Frequent shifts in property markets may require you to stay informed.

Love Focus: Adjusting expectations in marriage may take time.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

Career mentoring may encourage growth, though opinions may occasionally clash. Health may strengthen with gym workouts improving movement and stamina. Loan payments may stay manageable if you remain careful with spending. Family stability may come from consistent rule-setting. Academic progress may remain balanced with steady improvements.

Love Focus: Self-compassion may help you nurture relationships better.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Green

Journey may expand your understanding of local culture, though certain aspects may call for adjustment. A balanced health routine may help prevent fatigue. Sudden financial opportunities may arise, but cautious evaluation will be essential. Work may challenge your problem-solving skills, yet success is likely. Family bonds may grow stronger through shared values, even if agreement takes time.

Love Focus: Twin flame energy may bring transformation.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Silver

Health may remain stable if processed foods are limited. Investments may face short-term swings but are likely to stabilize. Steady performance at work may highlight the worth of your efforts. Family pride may deepen when traditions are respected. Pre-launch property options may prove beneficial for long-term returns.

Love Focus: Chemistry in love may feel undeniable.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Wellness may remain balanced, with stamina fueling productivity. Career prospects may start taking rewarding financial turns. Professional zeal may motivate colleagues while boosting your reputation. Family bonds may deepen through thoughtful everyday gestures.

Love Focus: Patience may deepen emotional connection today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Golden

Family religious practices may feel more restrictive than spiritual unless approached openly. Anxiety prevention may remain vital for your health. Financial constraints may make goals appear harder to achieve. Career frustrations may rise with unfair-seeming decisions, but understanding the broader context may help.

Love Focus: Guarded emotions may keep new bonds tiring.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Spa treatments may soothe health, but deeper healing may need commitment. Financial opportunities may arrive unexpectedly, but must be assessed carefully. A leadership role may pave the way for your professional journey. Family harmony may improve by instilling moral values. Travel may bring joy and happiness during a fulfilling trip.

Love Focus: Emotional honesty may build stronger trust.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

Finances may feel lighter as debts reduce and wealth expands, giving you a sense of achievement. Balanced health may come from harmony between body and mind. At work, your consistent efforts may gain recognition and strengthen your image. Family moments may revive nostalgia and warmth. Travel plans may require careful checks to avoid stress, while property choices could shape lifestyle and growth.

Love Focus: Presence and attentiveness may add value to love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026