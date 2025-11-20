Horoscope Today for November 20, 2025: The day brings promotions, overseas opportunities and more for these zodiac signs

Aries (March 21–April 20) Finance requires attention as compensation updates help align future goals. Engaging in think tanks broadens perspective if fresh ideas are shared. Renovating your home may progress slowly, but the outcome will be worthwhile. Exploring culture enriches travel experiences despite small obstacles. Family pride grows when legacy is preserved with effort. Health feels light, supporting easy movement. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 20, 2025

Love Focus: First date butterflies are exciting. Let the relationship grow naturally.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Profession offers seasonal openings, though planning finances alongside is vital. A misplaced card could risk misuse, so stay alert. Studies feel rewarding today, filling you with satisfaction and motivation. Patience in handling in-law challenges maintains harmony. Security deposits protect property and create peace of mind. Health routines at home may lack impact if done without proper guidance.

Love Focus: Intuitive bonds need patience and trust to strengthen naturally.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Family retreats may spark joy and closeness, leaving cherished memories. Money matters remain steady, allowing you to clear past obligations with ease. Learning feels inspiring as each subject fuels curiosity. Workplace motivation stays strong when guided by self-driven strategies. Journeys may align with personal aspirations, creating delightful experiences. Renewed vitality keeps your energy levels high throughout the day.

Love Focus: Giving emotional space helps love grow while staying connected.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Profession may open doors for promotion, so readiness is key. Resolving disputes restores balance and peace within the family. Reviewing property feedback before making decisions gives clarity. Academics feel engaging and fulfilling, fueling growth. Physical strength builds with bodyweight workouts. A financial milestone achieved boosts your confidence in long-term goals.

Love Focus: Allowing space helps both partners grow while staying bonded. Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

Family differences in lifestyle demand patience, though tolerance builds unity. Global job offers may come with financial and legal barriers. Health management benefits from intermittent fasting for balance. Finances may feel restricted with income dips causing pressure. Beach walks can soothe travel spirits, but tide checks are vital. Property renovations move forward, though pauses may slow the pace.

Love Focus: Intense emotions may create friction in married life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Monetary planning gives you the freedom to save more while spending wisely. Family lessons in conflict resolution promote understanding among members. Property work may extend longer than expected, so prepare accordingly. Ownership at work fosters accountability and strong outcomes. Morning energy may be high, though fatigue could strike by evening. A short trip brings rejuvenation if prepared well.

Love Focus: Emotional exhaustion may affect closeness, so nurture your connection gently.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Travel vlogging ideas may thrive when quality is valued over quantity. Financial stability may allow you to reward yourself today. Wellness improves with balanced meals that sustain strength. Unexpected career diversions may surface despite solid planning. Property responsibilities such as tax payments may need attention to avoid stress. Family dynamics in parenting may bring clashes, but consistency helps maintain harmony.

Love Focus: Balancing personal space and togetherness prevents emotional burnout.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Golden

Profession demands caution to avoid overextension while handling many tasks. Creating family vision boards inspires, but not all goals may align. Property investments build value gradually, rewarding patience. Finances permit indulgence in luxuries if wisely assessed. Nutrient absorption today boosts vitality and keeps energy consistent.

Love Focus: Expressing gratitude can strengthen your bond and build deeper trust.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Money matters improve through accurate auditing and mindful tracking. Workplace impact may grow by applying psychology-based marketing with careful testing. Encouraging relatives' ambitions fosters growth, though differences of opinion may surface. Rental property income may fluctuate due to tenant shifts or repairs. Wellness feels lighter as digestion improves.

Love Focus: Emotional nurturing today brings warmth and intimacy.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Family patience may fade when small disagreements escalate into arguments. Utility bill delays could disrupt daily essentials. Workplace tensions may arise, making it wise to steer clear of conflicts. Morning exercise may not fully prevent dips in energy. Rental property may bring consistent income with dependable tenants. Travel remains smooth with sims ensuring connectivity.

Love Focus: New relationships may feel draining if past burdens linger.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Silver

Property flexibility with temporary housing may provide comfort while you search for long-term options. Household teamwork may enhance cooperation and mutual support. Profession may highlight hidden abilities that expand career prospects. Adequate sleep may restore balance, keeping health aligned. Financial planning today may strengthen stability and create a lasting foundation.

Love Focus: Early romance feels sweet, but duties may demand balance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Beige

Career may benefit when first impressions positively influence potential employers. Handling sibling rivalries at home may call for patience and fairness. Academic growth may stay steady with consistent effort. Financial planning for education may provide stability in the long run. Health may remain balanced, though not at its peak. Real estate deals may experience moderate delays before reaching finalization.



Love Focus: Responsibilities may shift attention away, but love stays alive.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026