How well do you know your boss? Zodiac Sign may help you read their mind

Is your employer a little too unpredictable for you? Do you ever worry if they'll ever be content with what you've done? You will surely be able to not only produce what is expected of you, but also perform above their expectations, if you know what they are demanding. Knowing your boss' zodiac sign might help you decipher what's going on in their thoughts, making your work life a lot easier and more enjoyable. Let's have a look at what bosses of different zodiac signs desire and expect from their subordinates.

Aries: They consistently exhibit self-assurance and a feeling of vigour and passion for their profession. They are upfront, straightforward, and demanding, and they will expect the utmost dedication from their personnel. They make judgments quickly and carry them out swiftly. While they are eager to collaborate, you must recognise that they are in command.

Taurus: They have excellent management abilities and place a great deal of emphasis on following processes and systems to complete job. They have no problem operating in the background and letting things operate on their own. They hold themselves and their personnel to a very high level. They seldom alter their decisions. They respect employees with endurance and steadiness.

Gemini: They frequently rely on their extensive social connections to achieve success. They prefer distributing responsibility and observing operations from a distance. As a manager, they might drive their staff insane with their unexpected bursts of inspiration and odd behaviour. You must be quick on your feet, proficient at multitasking, and able to swiftly switch gears when working with them.

Cancer: They are less concerned with rules and regulations and more concerned with maintaining a shared emotional wavelength. They want things to operate in a steady pace and dislike frequent change. If you are dedicated to them, they may be wonderful managers. If you take on too much responsibility on your own, they may feel threatened.

Leo: They are born leaders who take immense pride in their job. They operate with a long-term perspective to produce more of what has been provided. They are fair and unbiased so long as neither their authority nor their jobs are under attack. They might be charmed by lavishing them with praise and recognising their ideas as excellent. They can also be rather entertaining.

Virgo: They are workaholics and proficient at micromanaging projects. They are adept with statistics and figures and want their staff to support their arguments with evidence. They are realistic, but grounded. They are dedicated to their task and dislike asking for assistance. They would encourage you to practise a certain ability till you have not yet mastered it. They uphold rigorous work standards.

Libra: They like networking extensively and are, as a result, highly popular in their professional community. Oftentimes, they might lose sight of their day-to-day responsibilities in their pursuit of socialising and making connections. They are kind and generous, yet rather disorganised and scattered in their thinking. They might be swayed by adoration and compliments.

Scorpio: They prefer to be in charge and dislike having their authority questioned. They are powerful and dominant, and they do not easily place faith in their staff. They attach great importance to loyalty. Employees may find their secrecy difficult to deal with, since they are slow to reveal their thoughts. They are sensitive to flaws and so dislike working in large groups.

Sagittarius: They love novelty and change. They are always on the go and need a secretary to keep track of their whereabouts. They can be adhoc and unplanned in their behaviour, hence employees may find it difficult to catch up with them. They dislike being confined by a deadline. To avoid micromanaging, they prefer to work with an autonomous staff.

Capricorn: They are legitimate leaders. They desire authority, and once they have it, they refuse to relinquish it. One may learn a great deal by studying them attentively, since they have a solid business acumen. They can be excellent mentors, but they are also workaholics, so they will likely want you to be dependable and committed to your job. They dislike missing deadlines.

Aquarius: They may be unexpectedly entertaining, bizarrely unusual, and varied. They are pleasant to work with and treat their co-workers kindly. Teams and groups appeal to them. They are one of the most collaborative and democratic leaders around. They prefer to prepare for meetings well in advance. They rapidly lose faith in an employee if he or she lets them down.

Pisces: They are courteous and creative. Since they are so conscious of their image and conduct, they typically prefer operating behind closed doors. They loathe being in charge. Due to their kind and generous attitude, they end up completing the task themselves even if they delegate it. Due to their reluctance to ask for what they need, they are prone to rapid mood swings.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

