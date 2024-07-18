July 15 - 21, 2024: Here's what each zodiac sign can manifest during this Full Moon

The week starts with the Moon in Scorpio on July 15, setting the tone for the upcoming impactful Full Moon later in the week. Mars enters Gemini on July 20, ushering in a period marked by enthusiasm and a thirst for knowledge over the next few weeks. As the Full Moon in Capricorn peaks on July 21, it promises clarity or a drive for ambitious new beginnings on our life's journey. Here's what you can manifest this week from July 15 to 21 based on your sun sign. A guide to Manifest your goals from July 15 - 21, 2024 based on your zodiac sign.(Unsplash)

July's Full Moon in Capricorn this week will focus on your career and ambitions. During this lunar phase, reflect on how you're nurturing your goals. Think about how far you've come and where you can still grow.

With Mars moving into a new sign, it's a great time to brainstorm ways to reach your desires. This could be a period where you prioritize your dreams because you're feeling unstoppable.

Journal prompt: Have your career or job goals changed since the last Full Moon? Do you feel more ready to take on new challenges?

The Full Moon returns to provide new insights, potentially leading to many discoveries about your interactions with others. This transit encourages you to reflect on your learning experiences and consider the direction you want to take in your career or creative pursuits. You'll be reminded of lessons learned from others and how these can help you transform your philosophy. It's a great time to connect with your words and improve your communication skills.

Journal prompt: How have other people influenced your new philosophy? What topics have inspired you, and how are you planning to progress and continue on your learning path?

Mars is entering your sign, and the Full Moon in Capricorn opens new opportunities for you to explore. This is your year to discover what brings you happiness and joy as you take new steps and make plans to reach your goals. Mars will boost your bravery and confidence in handling your responsibilities.

During this Saturn transit, you're learning valuable lessons on how to work efficiently. These teachings may help you become more patient. Setting the stage for your future now comes more easily because you have the plans and focus to achieve your desires.

Journal prompt: Discuss your hopes and dreams during this Mars transit. How will you achieve your goals? Are you nurturing friendships with friends and colleagues?

Your season continues to help you blossom into a new, more empowered version of yourself. With another Full Moon in your partnership house, you may gain clarity about your relationship dynamics and where you want to focus your energy. This is a period for healing and appreciating the lessons you've learned.

Trust your heart as you consider growing your current romantic connections or seeking new ones. As Mars moves into the deeper parts of your chart, it's a good time to reflect on your plans and goals.

Journal prompt: What are you not willing to tolerate in relationships? List the qualities that make a good partner for you. How would you like your relationships to blossom?

The July Full Buck Moon sets the stage for bigger achievements, helping you understand yourself better and recognize your strengths and talents. This period encourages you to rediscover your abilities and what you can achieve. You may receive plenty of support from others, especially with Mercury in your sign, enhancing your leadership and problem-solving skills. People are paying attention to you now as we approach a new phase with the Sun entering your sign next week.

Journal prompt: What important lessons has Cancer season taught you? Has this time allowed you to recharge? What do you hope to learn when your season starts?

The Full Moon is shining a light on the complexities of relationships, helping you see both the good and the challenging sides. If past relationships have made you feel wary, this transit encourages you to reflect on different experiences and understand them better.

With Saturn filtering your relationships and now retrograde, you might feel more in tune with your romantic goals. You’re growing and becoming clearer about the kinds of partnerships you want. This Full Moon is like a progress check, showing you what you’ve learned about the people from your past.

Journal Prompt: Have you felt hopeful about romance lately? How can you focus on finding the beauty within yourself and your surroundings during this Full Moon?

During this Full Moon in Capricorn, you're revisiting familiar stories that have shaped you, guided by the support of friends and family. This transit encourages reflection on your bravery, insight, and ability to wait for things to unfold. You might feel a strong urge to be supportive and present for others. Mars' influence adds motivation and steers you toward personal transformation this week.

Journal Prompt: How have your relationships helped you grow and heal? Are you being supportive of others right now? How have you changed and grown within your family and home environment?

July's Full Moon encourages you to trust your voice and embrace your creativity without hesitation. It's a time to breathe new life into your projects and take pride in your work. This transit can also be healing, helping you move beyond past hurts and into a new phase where perseverance and patience can lead to significant achievements.

Journal Prompt: Think about a project you've either abandoned or are considering starting. How does the idea of completing or pursuing it make you feel? Do you believe this project has the potential to help you discover more about yourself?

You might find solace in taking a break or reorganizing your home. Mercury in Leo will inspire you to explore new philosophies and ideals, boosting your sense of empowerment.

The Moon in your sign on the 16th of July will bring a sense of love and nurturing. Use this time to sow seeds for new beginnings leading to the next Full Moon. During the Capricorn Moon, focus on valuing yourself and your creative abilities. Take time to nurture and develop them.

Journal Prompt: What creative projects are you currently working on at home? How do you plan to nurture yourself over the next few weeks? Have you allowed yourself the space to express and feel your emotions fully?

With another Full Moon in your sign approaching, it's a time for deep introspection and honesty with yourself. Early in the week, the Scorpio Moon enhances your ability to express emotions to your partner and communicate openly.

Be gentle with yourself as you navigate this period. The upcoming Full Moon in your sign will help you recognize your value and embrace healing and self-love, particularly if you lack self-compassion.

Journal Prompt: How has your social life been over the past few weeks? Are you open to meeting new people? If yes, what steps will you take to make new connections happen?

Full Moon, the themes of your Saturn transit may resurface, offering you a chance to reflect on the path you've chosen and the personal growth you've attained in recent years.

With Mars transiting through Gemini, you're likely feeling energized and eager to engage in new relationships and experiences. This period could bring opportunities for happiness and personal fulfilment through curiosity and learning.

Journal Prompt: Have you made any recent changes to your schedule? Are you leaning towards spending time with others or preferring solitude? Discuss the reasons behind your choice.

You may notice a boost in your confidence levels this week. The upcoming Full Moon in Capricorn will focus on assessing the importance of your independence.

Take time to reflect on what you can tolerate and what changes you want to make to improve your life. The Full Moon encourages prosperity and staying true to yourself, embracing the growth you've experienced during Saturn's transit in your sign. Remember to acknowledge and celebrate your efforts and achievements.

Journal Prompt: Are you fulfilling your responsibilities effectively? What insights have you gained about time management recently?

