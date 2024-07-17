July full moon 2024: An astrological guide for your zodiac sign

KyleJuly's full moon or Buck full moon rising on July 21 at 3:17 a.m. P.T. this year, will be a full moon in Capricorn. As a Cardinal Earth sign, Capricorn encourages us to take initiative in pursuing our goals and manifesting tangible results. It stands opposite Cancer on the zodiac wheel, symbolizing a balance between ambition and emotional security. The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, is seen behind the Lomonosov Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov (REUTERS)

Here's an impact of July's full moon on your zodiac sign according to celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas' predictions.

According to celebrity astrolger Kyle Thomas, "you’ll be seeing a major moment around your career." Full Buck Moon could likely bring a significant reward for your hard work. Ramp up your ambitious nature, Aries! Expect a pivotal moment in your career with the moon energizing your ambitions and highlighting your professional life. This could lead to a promotion, award, public recognition, or a new job offer if you're on the right path. However, if you're not aligned with your goals, it may be time to re-strategize your professional plans.

Thomas predicts, "This would be a fantastic time to plan long-distance travel or focus on international relations, immigration or jetting off somewhere exotic." July's Full Moon will prepare for an opportunity to embrace expansion and adventure. Now is the perfect time to step out of your comfort zone and explore new horizons. This period is ideal for planning long-distance travel, focusing on international relations, considering immigration, or jetting off to an exotic place. Engaging with diverse people, cultures, and spiritualities can broaden your perspective. If you're involved in publishing or academics, expect significant changes in these areas.

"You could see the arrival of a bigger benefits package, venture capital, a line of credit or loan," says astrologer Kyle Thomas. During the Buck full moon phase, you will likely embrace sensitivity and grow closer to someone.

However, there's also a chance you may drift apart like leaves in the wind during this time. Expect intimacy and sexuality to be ignited in your love relationship. Alternatively, there could be a shift in your assets or investments.

"Partnership will be your most important focus now," as per Thomas prediction. This Cancer season a long-term commitment is foreseen if you are in a relationship, such as moving in together, getting engaged, or tying the knot. However, you might face reality and go your separate ways. This full moon of July may bring significant developments in contracts, negotiations, and client relations in business.

According to Thomas this lunar phase "will see you juggling many different responsibilities, plans, routines and projects." Around this full moon, you'll have a firing energy. You might be wrapping up a major endeavour for your employer or transitioning from one job to another. If you're currently out of work or seeking a better job, it's an ideal time to stay vigilant and apply for new opportunities.

"Magic and romance are in the air for you now," says Thomas. The stars are shimmering with so much sweet energy for you now. This period is an amazing time to relax, have fun, and embrace your heart's desires. You may find yourself living in the moment and revelling in what makes you happy.

Whether you are single or in a relationship, focus on romance, and you might find yourself falling in love. If you are creative, this is also a great time to immerse yourself in art.

"You’ll also be quite in luck." predicts Thomas. Take a peek at your home and family. On the domestic front, you will be especially important now, particularly if you’re hosting an event, inviting family over, or preparing for a move or renovation. If you're considering changes like redecorating or looking at real estate, you'll be quite fortunate. Also, if your family needs assistance, you may find the need to step in and help.

"The world is listening to you even more than usual now as your mind and communication talents are especially peaked," says Thomas. July's Full Moon is an excellent time to speak up and take action on writing, speaking, advertising, or educational projects. A contract may also come your way during this period.

Additionally, this time might inspire you to shake things up. You may find yourself drawn to short-distance travel, which would bring you joy if you embark on an adventure.

"Money is coming in and out quite quickly now," says Thomas. Money is moving swiftly now, so it's crucial to pay attention. You are likely to expect a raise, a new job offer, a side hustle opportunity, or a lucrative client your way. If you're considering raising your rates as a freelancer, now might be the perfect time.

If, for any reason, an income source or job ends around this time, then getting proactive and hustling as another opportunity is likely just around the corner. Embrace the challenge and go for it—you've got this!

According to his prediction, "The most important full moon of the year arrives with your name on it,". The most significant full moon of the year is arriving, and it seems poised to bring a major culmination near a personal or professional goal that you've been diligently pursuing. You're in greater authority now, so don't hesitate to assert yourself and take charge. This period could also highlight a relationship in your life, highlighting its dynamics and significance.

Thomas advises "cool your jets" and "rest and recharge." If you're feeling burnt out, you can listen to your heart, soul, and body. Remember, taking time to relax is crucial for everyone's well-being.

"You’ll be feeling eager to connect with many people," says Thomas. The universe is celebrating you, Pisces! Embrace this moment and celebrate life.

If you're looking to network, he suggests expanding your circle or reaching out for support within your community, as luck is on your side. Don't hesitate to voice your thoughts and ideas! People are listening and genuinely appreciate you.