July Full Moon 2025: Horoscope for each sun sign and how to make the most of the Buck Moon energy

On July 10, 2025, at 1:37 PM Pacific time (4:37 PM Eastern), the Full Buck Moon will rise in the sign of Capricorn, lighting up the sky with powerful energy and deep cosmic lessons. Known as the Buck Moon because it coincides with the time of year when male deer start to grow their antlers, this lunar month is about growth, determination, and creating a lasting legacy. July Full Moon 2025: Horoscope for each sun sign(Freepik)

Astrologically, Capricorn is a Cardinal Earth sign ruled by Saturn, symbolizing ambition, discipline, and long-term goals. This full moon is beautifully aligned with Mars, bringing us extra confidence, passion, and courage to chase our personal and professional dreams.

ALSO READ: Uranus enters Gemini 2025: What this cosmic shift may mean for your zodiac sign

Additionally, Saturn, Capricorn’s ruling planet, forms supportive aspects with Uranus and Pluto. This brings opportunities to make meaningful changes that can lead to powerful transformations, all while staying rooted in reality. Neptune’s involvement asks us to blend imagination with practicality, encouraging us to find balance rather than extremes.

Here’s how each zodiac sign can make the most of this Buck Moon energy, as celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas shared.

Create your legacy. Use this moon to focus on the mark you want to leave on the world. Kyle says, “Your actions now can echo far into the future; make them count.”

Explore new ideas, cultures, and places. Stepping beyond your comfort zone will bring you greater joy and personal expansion.

Open your heart deeply. True intimacy comes not from closeness alone but from real vulnerability. Allow yourself to be seen fully.

You may experience deep emotional revelations with a partner. Remember, lasting love is built on perseverance and shared growth, not perfection.

Refine your approach to success. Instead of just pushing harder, work smarter. Focus on strategies that help you reach your goals efficiently.

Find transformative love. Look for connections that inspire you to grow and feel alive. According to Kyle Thomas, “This is a time for Virgo to open up to passion that feels both thrilling and safe.”

ALSO READ: Jupiter in Ardra Nakshatra: What this transformative phase may mean for your rising sign

Stay true to your roots. Life might pull you in different directions, but always keep a sense of home and self as your anchor.

Whether through writing, speaking, or negotiating, now is the time to share your thoughts and use your voice. Opportunities related to contracts or communication could arise.

Money and career opportunities are highlighted. A new job offer, raise, or financial breakthrough might be around the corner, but it will require proactive effort.

It is your time to shine. Focus on your personal goals and how you use your time. Step into your power. You are building the story of your life, make it legendary.

Release what no longer serves you. Listen to your body and soul. Healing and rest are just as important as forward momentum.

Create your ideal world. Surround yourself with supportive people and experiences that inspire joy and creativity. Networking and community efforts could bring surprising opportunities.

ALSO READ: Venus transit in Gemini 2025: What it means for each Rising Sign

Under this Buck Moon, we are all being called to balance our dreams with tangible action. Whether pursuing a new career, deepening a relationship, or creating a stronger sense of self, this Capricorn energy invites us to build something lasting and meaningful.