June Super New Moon 2026: Powerful manifestation rituals to follow tomorrow

The Super New Moon on June 15 is a chance to start fresh. Many people use this lunar phase to set intentions, focus on their goals, and let go of what has been weighing them down.

Manifestation tips for the New Moon in Taurus on May 7, 2024.(Unsplash)

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In a recent Instagram post, manifestation coach Lilly Statham shared a few easy rituals that can be done during the Super New Moon. These practices are meant to help you focus on what you want to welcome into your life while making peace with what needs to go.

Draw a Door to welcome new chances

Take a sheet of paper and draw a door. Around it, write down the opportunities, goals, or changes you would like to see in your life.

Next, take a key and gently poke it through the paper while making the motion of unlocking a door. As you do this, picture yourself stepping into new possibilities.

The ritual is a symbolic way of showing that you are ready for fresh experiences and growth.

Flush away what is holding you back

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{{^usCountry}} Sometimes, moving forward starts with letting go. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sometimes, moving forward starts with letting go. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Write down the fears, habits, situations, or thoughts that you feel are standing in your way. Use a piece of toilet paper for this step. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Write down the fears, habits, situations, or thoughts that you feel are standing in your way. Use a piece of toilet paper for this step. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Once you have finished writing, fold the paper and flush it away. As it disappears, imagine those blocks leaving your life too. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once you have finished writing, fold the paper and flush it away. As it disappears, imagine those blocks leaving your life too. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This simple practice can help create a sense of closure and make room for something new. Receive a letter from your future self {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This simple practice can help create a sense of closure and make room for something new. Receive a letter from your future self {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Think about the life you hope to create. Then write a letter as if your future self is sending it to you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Think about the life you hope to create. Then write a letter as if your future self is sending it to you. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Describe the goals you have achieved, the happiness you feel, and the experiences you are grateful for. Write as though these things have already happened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describe the goals you have achieved, the happiness you feel, and the experiences you are grateful for. Write as though these things have already happened. {{/usCountry}}

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Add the date to the letter and sprinkle a little cinnamon on the paper. In many spiritual traditions, cinnamon is linked to abundance and good fortune. Fold the paper toward yourself and keep it in a safe place.

Reading the letter later can serve as a reminder of the life you are working toward.

Make the most of the Super New Moon

The energy of a New Moon is often linked to fresh starts. Whether you try one ritual or all three, the most important step is to be clear about what you want and stay open to new possibilities.

As this Super New Moon begins a new lunar cycle, take a moment to think about where you would like life to lead you next.

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Disclaimer: This is a user-generated content. Reader's discretion is advised.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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