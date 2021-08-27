Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 27
You may want a new lifestyle, or what you can afford, out of rhythm with your partner.
Leo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 27

By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:23 AM IST

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your energy is audacious and sometimes harsh. Perhaps right now you don't have to speak about your feelings. There is a mutual understanding with you and your spouse that goes beyond the bounds of language. Working intelligently today requires wisely harnessing social connections and pooling your resources with others. If others are resistant, this may be a tough endeavor. You need to discover a means to add your strength and skills. You may want a new lifestyle, or what you can afford, out of rhythm with your partner.

Leo Finance Today

The time has come to finally begin the work of implementing your long-established goals and starting something fresh. You have the funds and that should be enough to give you more confidence. You exhibit the necessary trust and excitement for those who can depend on you with their money.

Leo Family Today

You believe you need it more than normal to enjoy the sensation of family unity. This is the appropriate beginning point for reunion after all this time. An unplanned visit with friends or a family supper can give you power for future duties.

Leo Career Today

The way you generate money for business, you are faced with challenging situations and changes. Do not shun new difficulties or major tasks that you have previously performed satisfactorily. Your inner drive won’t work in your favor, and you may lack in achieving your goals. Long-term aspirations will not be attainable at this point of time.

Leo Health Today

You are motivated and take full advantage of the energy reserves you have. Much physical activity increases your well-being generally. If feasible, get to your destination instead of using the automobile, and do this you realize how much strength and agility you have gained and have a sports massage to relax.

Leo Love Life Today

Your connection is changing. It's time to finally resolve long-term misconceptions and let go of any old issues. In the process you will probably renew the thrill of your relationship and spend a really pleasurable time together.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate


﻿Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Story Saved
