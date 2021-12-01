Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 01: Be receptive to change

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

"A heart of gold" are the words that can define you the best. Like an igniting fire, Leo are passionate, strong and brave enough to dominate things around them. Being ruled by Sun, you are consistent and have an unchanging set of traits. You are a sign who knows well how to control and balance your own pros and cons. You are the one to be least affected by others' opinions of you. Your trusting nature and arrogance are what makes people corner you with a dose of humility. Overall, it seems to be a good day for you, just be mindful of what you say.

Leo Finance Today

Your being too self-confident can make you fall into the trap of making silly mistakes. You need to control your willfulness and stubbornness to avoid being at a loss. Being too much generous can land you in debt or make you face huge losses or even legal issues so be a little careful. Not a good day for investments.

Leo Family Today

Your inability to accept criticism can make you struggle and stand on the opposite side of your near- dear ones. Practice not to take criticism personally and avoid poking your nose in matters not related to you. Being right is good but don't forget your basic manners fighting the unjust.

Leo Career Today

Being highly independent and bringing a fierce passion to your work is what makes your way easier to walk on. Just focus your energies on getting the job done right and be fully and truly dedicated to your work.

Leo Health Today

You are all good and kicking the day with good vibes. Remember to pay attention to your mental health as well and don't let others affect you. If planning to start gym or cardio then yes! this is the best time. Everything seems normal and good on the health front.

Leo Love Life Today

Intense passion, loyalty and compassion are what makes your partner fall for you even harder. Your sincerity and open-heartedness with care and kindness for all make others adore you to a great extent. Those looking out for love may soon meet someone special whom you can feel connected with.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

