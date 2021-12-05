Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 05: Keep the chin up

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The minor planetary tiff and underlying emotions might make your current state date back further. You love to be recognized for your authentic self and hate being bossed around. Being a Leo, you love being the protagonist of every here and now news. You are in charge of your own fortune and destiny. You are the one from the troop of natural braggers but it may seem like sharing to you. Your pride is a sword that you wield to protect your sovereignty. Being naturally energetic and passionate you tend to be attracted to signs of obvious strength. Remember to not treat others the way you don't want yourself to be treated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

Fortune favours the brave Leo. You bring brave is what is making your stars move and rotate in a direction to support you. Finally, it's time for you to reap what you sow. You may be able to expand your wants and afford the luxuries you have been wishing for.

Leo Family Today

Being the chip off the old block, you are too much praised for your mannerisms and polite nature. Your hardworking attitude is what makes it difficult for your family to ignore you. Your wise decision and calm nature make your stay at the top. Keep the chin up.

Leo Career Today

It's high time, Leo. You should keep the fun aside and focus on working. It's good to be cheerful and caring for others making them laugh but remember, your professionalism shouldn't be affected by your actions. Worry about the pending works and try not to be a nuisance for others. You are the star who knows how to strike the balance, Leo!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

There is nothing to worry about, Leo. You are a warrior, after all and you can fight out whatever it may be. With the qualities of your celestial animal, lion you are brave, strong and that reflects in your health front today. Don't let laziness surround you at any cost.

Leo Love Life Today

Avoid being a labour of love, Leo. Take a stand for yourself, speak out your preferences, choices loud. Don't hesitate it's ok you had different tastes the task is to not let it affect your relationship and be understanding. Communication is the key to truly understanding each other, Leo. Don't be too much cautious and be the natural you!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026