Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 08: Try to overcome your fears

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, your day starts with optimism and good luck, which is likely to reflect in every task that you undertake. Your cheerful disposition may attract people towards you and you may win their hearts. These new relationships may help you when the time is right. You are likely to receive opportunities to broaden your horizons and add some zing to your lifestyle, which you should not let go of at any cost. There may be obstacles on the road towards achieving your goals, but do not worry or stop and keep moving ahead. With confidence and a calm mind, you may be able to overcome your fears. Acquiring a property may be easy but you may have to weigh all pros and cons before you make a move. Students may face trying times on their academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

The day may bring mixed results on your financial front. There could be a sudden rise in expenses, which may not be manageable. This could leave you cash-strapped. Some of you may recover small profits from a side business.

Leo Family Today

The day could be worrisome on your domestic front, as periods of stress may prevail at home. An ancestral property could become the bone of contention. Try to have a healthy discussion to solve the issue amicably and restore peace.

Leo Career Today

The day promises to be good on your professional front. You may make significant progress in your career and maybe be suitably be rewarded for it. A promotion or pay hike is likely. Youngsters looking for a job may find one to their liking.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

You are likely to enjoy the benefits of good health. Sporting activities may keep you physically fit, while calming techniques may bring you peace of mind. Some of you may be inclined towards spiritual healing to maintain sound health.

Leo Love Life Today

In a love life, you may experience a blissful time with your partner after a short separation. Your romance is likely to be at its peak and you may discuss the future of your relationship. Your parents may be happy with your choice.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Electric Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}