Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 09: Adopt good eating habits

Dear Leo, don't get exploited by people for your generosity. It is a favourable day for you in matters related to finance. Good eating habits and exercise can help you to stay healthy.
You will have to deal with a bunch of irrational scenarios, especially on the work front.
Published on Dec 09, 2021 12:10 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (July 22- Aug 23)

Dear Leos, we all know that you possess a big and compassionate heart. Your sign may be represented with a lion but when it comes to sacrifice, nobody does it better than you in the welfare of others. But, don't get exploited by people for your generosity. Today, you might feel the authoritative side of yours dominating the generous side. You will have to deal with a bunch of irrational scenarios, especially on the work front. So be prepared and not panic at all and deal with it accordingly.

Leo Finance Today

It is a favourable day for you in matters related to finance. The previous investments done by you will bring in the desired good results. Also, you can plan to invest in a promising asset such as purchasing land in the outskirts of the city.

Leo Family Today

It is predicted by your stars and planetary positions, that you may be entertained with your relatives for they might visit you today. At the same time, you can have a tiny argument with your spouse for not agreeing on a particular situation.

Leo Career Today

You can get your dream job or else apply for it today; chances are that you may get it very likely in the near future. At work, you may carry some pressure with you being overburdened with new additional responsibilities.

Leo Health Today

You can experience a disturbed stomach and gut today. Therefore, you must avoid eating out and indulge in only healthy eating habits. Stick to your normal routine and avoid drinking alcohol. Good eating habits and exercise can help you to stay healthy.

Leo Love Life Today

With your busy and tight schedule, you won't be able to devote the required time to your partner or spouse and this might become a cause of concern and misunderstanding between you two. Avoid emotional arguments at any cost.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

 

