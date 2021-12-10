Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 10: Follow your heart

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Be in love with the criticism, it makes you strong, Leo! When you have doubts about your talents and your skills, you infuse your efforts with negative energy. We all make mistakes but the question is are you ready to correct them? Are you ready to pay for them? If yes, then there is nothing that can stop you from coming back stronger and braver, Leo! Go for it, challenge your limits and attain the new height set up the new benchmark for yourself. A very good time if planning to travel.

Leo Finance Today

While the new developments might yield results, there won't be harmony in thoughts. Don't blame everything on yourself. You may feel on an emotional roll but don't let it ruin your business connections.

Leo Family Today

Your extended family members might go through stress and turn to you for advice. Family stress may cause running around and physical exhaustion. Eat well and be the pillar whom they can lean on. Things may solve without any problems and you will be praised for your efforts and help.

Leo Career Today

Work may put up the pace but you will be pushed to be assertive to take drastic decisions. Follow your heart and take a different approach to convince people to get your work done. There may be delays in meetings be prepared to wait long which may open up key opportunities.

Leo Health Today

Health might come to a standstill today. You may feel physically fine and emotionally overwhelmed. Due to so much going on at the same time disconnect and spend time alone. Feeling good doesn't mean you are not prone to all ailments. Follow your routine and exercise a bit.

Leo Love Life Today

Your love life may take a back seat due to an erratic routine. Don't hold on to the past issues. If having disputes focus on solving them rather than making the issues grow big. The problems may turn big depending on your mood and stamina to step out.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

