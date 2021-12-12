Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 12: Hard work is all you need
horoscope

Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 12: Hard work is all you need

Dear Leo, don't give up your hopes and stay positive all throughout the day to make the most of it in your favour. Professionals will have to stay late in order to complete a pending task. Your hard work is needed for the day.
Don't give up your hopes and stay positive all throughout the day to make the most of it in your favour.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:10 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (July 22- Aug 23)

Dear Leos, nobody can be as generous and as big-hearted as you are! When it comes to sacrificing something precious in accordance with the well being of your loved ones, you don't think for a single second. Your sense of self-assurance drives you to win in challenging times and you will today. After all, you are what you are, a lion! Don't give up your hopes and stay positive all throughout the day to make the most of it in your favour.

Leo Finance Today

For you all Leos, this could be a day to reap success from your efforts and enjoy the maximum of profits from your investments done in the past. Everything will seem to be working for your better financial accountability. You can also buy a new asset.

Leo Family Today

If staying away from your family, you may miss your family members majorly. But make use of the technology, video call them and they will also like it. Your spouse will have another sense of understanding with you today.

Leo Career Today

Students will see a little struggling day as they will have to deal with an additional set of assignments to learn and memorize. Professionals will have to stay late in order to complete a pending task. Your hard work is needed for the day.

Leo Health Today

Health is your fuel energizer for the day. You will feel active and fresh throughout the day. This will lead you to win any problem big or small today.

Leo Love Life Today

For your busy schedules or tight time deadlines in the past, you have been neglecting your spouse or partner's needs. Today, it is the right time to compensate for all of that. Plan some surprises or take them out on a date.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Lemon Brown

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope leo astrology sun signs
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP