Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 15: It’s time to relax and enjoy

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

It’s better to feel happy than to look happy, Leo. Connect with the spirit of music and happiness - let your body flow and the spirit’s sour. Make time to care and nurture yourself. Don't forget that it is only when your cup is full that you can pour into the cup of another. Learning to be in the moment is a practice that could change your world it's unfair to compare your beau with an erstwhile person. Make your inner richness a gift to yourself.

Leo Finance Today

Your new business will soon act as a cash cow for you. The efforts, hard work, determination and sincerity you put together have been successful in impressing the deities and bringing the blessings back with fortune for you. It’s time to relax and enjoy a bit.

Leo Family Today

Love begins by taking care of the closest ones, the ones at home. You seem to failing that on that part of your life. Things are not going right for you but remember the professional front can be set up ones again if things go wrong today, they can be sorted tomorrow but letting your personal life suffer is your biggest mistakes as deep winds leaves a mark even after healing up.

Leo Career Today

Being too bold and assertive can possibly make troubles on the work front. Yes, taking risks you never thought you would, in a lifetime can be an escape route through problems. There is nothing wrong in changing the strategies and learning new lessons, implementing them. Remember not to hurt others as karma may get back to you.

Leo Health Today

It’s time that you can be a fitness influencer for others. The changes in your appearance and health will motivate others around you to praise you and seek for help. Don’t hesitate, feel confident sharing your story and being a role model for the ones who need to focus in health too.

Leo Love Life Today

Voila! It’s time for you to enjoy the cute phase full of laughter, fun and love altogether. Enjoy the flow of spontaneity and the flirtation in interactions. Perfection is the illusion, don’t let it destroy your moments. Love with all your heart and you might get back manifolds.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

