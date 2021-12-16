Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 16: Stars predict profits in business

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, your diplomacy and skills to manage people are likely to bring you many prospective offers to choose from. As your sun sign, you are likely to shine in leadership roles. Your wisdom and deep knowledge keep you ahead of your competitors. You are an ambitious individual and you try to be at the forefront of all the actions. You may receive too much without having to work too hard for it. Your ability to weigh all pros and cons before putting your whole and soul into a particular task may work best for you in all walks of life. You expect the best from everyone as this is the way you function in your daily life too. Your broad-mindedness and sympathetic nature make you readily acceptable among friends and family. You may get a chance to get one with nature.

Leo Finance Today

Chances of investing in immovable assets are high for you as money flows in from various quarters. It is an auspicious time to capitalize on your income and put it in speculative schemes. The business may bring profit.

Leo Family Today

On the domestic front, harmony may be disturbed due to unforeseen reasons. Play the peacemaker and restore normalcy. Kids are likely to bring laurels. Some of you may plan a vacation to a tourist place together with your family.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, you may reorganize your schedules and bring changes at work to get things done from subordinates. You will be recognized for your work and are likely to be suitably rewarded for it with a bonus.

Leo Health Today

Health-wise, even if you fall ill, your strong immune power may help you bounce back to good health. However, do not take your health for granted. Pay attention to your bodily needs and seek medical attention when necessary.

Leo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, take time out to spend with your beloved. Some of you are likely to go through a rough heartbreak and separation. Give yourself time to think it through before you end the ties. Do not make hasty decisions.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Bottle Green

