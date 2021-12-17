Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 17: Good news coming your way

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos are with a burning passion and vision to strive and achieve their goals. Leos live for adventure, and fun which never fails to make them happy. They prefer bold choices and to be surrounded by people they love. Leos know how to spend a good time and also to make others happy. Leos are well suited for leadership roles in professional environments, especially when they are given a lot of freedom and their skills match up to the tasks at hand. After hanging out with a Leo, you may leave them with the feeling of empowerment and stimulation. Today you may spend your time buying some creative artefacts to renovate your house, which may increase your social status. Now let's hop on to look at the probabilities of things to happen on this day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

Those who are struggling to repay the loan amount will find a way to do so. Overall, financial position looks to be sorted for the day which gives you a breather to plan other things in your mind.

Leo Family Today

Some good news may come your way today. Your loved ones may put all their efforts to make you a better person and gain fame in society. Luck is on your side Leos, have fun!

Leo Career Today

You hold a great chance to change your job. Students who are good at sports might get lucky for finding an interesting opportunity to go on a training program.

Leo Health Today

Your health could become your strength today. People suffering from lifestyle diseases may find some hope coming from the sky. Those busy nursing some family elders may also get a breather as someone else may shoulder this responsibility for a day!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Love Life Today

Couples feeling insecure about your relationship may try to console your life partner with a gentle hug that keeps your bond cherished all the time. Do not forget to respect each other in every way thereby your life might get better and easy that way.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026