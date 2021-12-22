Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 22: We see new sources of income
Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 22: We see new sources of income

  • Dear Leo, be careful when travelling or entrusting others with valued goods as chances of being duped appear high today. New sources of income or inheritance may be headed your way. This is a good time to enhance your professional skills.
Students must avoid resting on lucks and should keep putting effort to improve their academic performance.
Published on Dec 22, 2021 12:10 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Self-introspection at the beginning of the day will go a long way in the smooth execution of your scheduled tasks today. Your creativity is likely to be at its peak and you may come up with innovative ways to solve existing problems. If the problems persist, do not try to avoid issues; instead, face up to difficult assignments. Soon you may discover that certain problems are not as great as you first thought they were. Use this day to learn and truly enrich yourself. Be careful when travelling or entrusting others with valued goods as chances of being duped appear high today. Students must avoid resting on lucks and should keep putting effort to improve their academic performance. You can get the upper hand in the land or house deal you may be negotiating and clinch it profitably.

Leo Finance Today

New sources of income or inheritance may be headed your way and may help stabilize your financial position. Businessmen may have a good run, as there are indications of partnership or investment which may catapult your business to newer heights.

Leo Family Today

Your family is likely to be a source of strength for you which would keep you in a joyful state of mind all day. Your personal example, of putting family interest first, may encourage younger members to emulate you; thus contributing to domestic tranquillity.

Leo Career Today

This is a good time to enhance your professional skills by way of enrolling in an online course. Looking at things from a different perspective and coming up with original solutions to problems at work would not only make you shine but also bring you into prominence.

Leo Health Today

If you feel stressed, try improving your attitude towards wellness by including meditation and breathing exercises in your routine. Fitness enthusiasts may benefit by taking a break from lifting weights and incorporating some cardio into their routine.

Leo Love Life Today

Relationship with your spouse is set to improve as you succeed in putting past differences behind you and also rediscovering your passion and affection. If you are involved in a close relationship, it may reach new heights today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

