Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 29: Enjoy the returns of past investments

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This is going to be a normal day. Your good health and excellent financial condition may tempt you to do something creative or buy something expensive for your siblings or parents. You have been working hard to maintain good health, now you have achieved all your goals on the health front. You need to keep hitting the gym or putting effort in order to maintain good health.

You may feel the need to switch jobs or choose a different career path. Those who have been craving change should wait a bit longer. Some may join computer courses in order to meet the needs of the changing and digital era.

What else is there to know about the day? Read ahead!

Leo Finance Today

You are going to enjoy the returns of your past investments. You may be more calculative and make wise decisions on the financial front. Your savings may increase and things seem good from a financial aspect.

Leo Family Today

This is a good day on the domestic front. Family members may accompany you and help you in organizing an event. Home chores and activities may be interesting, enjoyable and easier with your spouse and kids. Homemakers may be in the mood to experiment or try new things.

Leo Career Today

This is a normal day, no major issues are predicated on the professional front. You may be busy with routine activities. You need to increase your speed and be more focused in order to make things work faster for you.

Leo Health Today

This is a good day on the health front. You may feel enthusiastic and energetic and find yourself capable of putting in mental efforts to solve complicated issues on the work or domestic front.

Leo Love Life Today

Your creative ideas, enthusiasm and sense of humour may play a vital role in strengthening your relationship with your partner or spouse. Favourable planetary situations ensure intimacy and harmony in marital life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Lavender

