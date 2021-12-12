Leo Daily Horoscope for December 12: Don't give up your hopes

LEO (July 22- Aug 23)

Dear Leos, nobody can be as generous and as big-hearted as you are! When it comes to sacrificing something precious in accordance with the well being of your loved ones, you don't think for a single second. Your sense of self-assurance drives you to win in challenging times and you will today. After all, you are what you are, a lion! Don't give up your hopes and stay positive all throughout the day to make the most of it in your favour.

Leo Finance Today

For you all Leos, this could be a day to reap success from your efforts and enjoy the maximum of profits from your investments done in the past. Everything will seem to be working for your better financial accountability. You can also buy a new asset.

Leo Family Today

If staying away from your family, you may miss your family members majorly. But make use of the technology, video call them and they will also like it. Your spouse will have another sense of understanding with you today.

Leo Career Today

Students will see a little struggling day as they will have to deal with an additional set of assignments to learn and memorize. Professionals will have to stay late in order to complete a pending task. Your hard work is needed for the day.

Leo Health Today

Health is your fuel energizer for the day. You will feel active and fresh throughout the day. This will lead you to win any problem big or small today.

Leo Love Life Today

For your busy schedules or tight time deadlines in the past, you have been neglecting your spouse or partner's needs. Today, it is the right time to compensate for all of that. Plan some surprises or take them out on a date.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon Brown

