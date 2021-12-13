Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leo Daily Horoscope for December 13: Be cautious on the professional front
Leo Daily Horoscope for December 13: Be cautious on the professional front

Dear Leo, an exciting and fun-filled evening with your spouse or partner is on the cards, so be ready to have fun and feel special today.
Published on Dec 13, 2021 12:07 AM IST
ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

LEO (July 23-August 23)

This is a normal day. Everything seems in sync, but you need to be cautious on the professional front. Some may decide to take good care of their physical and mental health and set fitness goals or join fitness programs. A company of good friends may keep you positive throughout the day.

Walking, jogging or a short trip with close friends are foreseen. Some good property deals may come your way, so think about these deals. An exciting and fun-filled evening with your spouse or partner is on the cards, so be ready to have fun and feel special today.

What planets have decided for you? Read ahead!

Leo Finance Today

You have a good financial condition and now it's a good time to invest your hard-earned money in a property. Some may splurge on family or plan a long family trip.

Leo Family Today

This is a wonderful and fun-filled day. A picnic or day out with your spouse and kids may be quite an exciting and memorable experience for you. Parents may shower love upon you and support your decisions on the domestic front.

Leo Career Today

This is not a favourable day on the professional front, so it is a good idea to postpone business trips or cancel business meetings. You may have to help your co-workers today.

Leo Health Today

This is a normal day on the health front, some may be more conscious about their health and join a fitness program. No major health issues are foreseen, so worry not. Walking or jogging every day may prove magical for your health.

Leo Love Life Today

This is an excellent day on the love front, you may feel blessed to have a wonderful partner. Your lover may be in a funny mood today and try to cheer you up. Some may think about getting married soon.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Color: Yellow

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

