Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope for December 19: Expect positive news
horoscope

Leo Daily Horoscope for December 19: Expect positive news

Dear Leo, this day may boost your confidence levels and you are likely to get your work done without any botheration.
The day may boost your confidence levels and you are likely to get your work done without any botheration.
Published on Dec 19, 2021 12:20 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) 

Today, you may find a purpose in life and achieving it might become your only aim. Your resilience and determination may lead you ahead towards your goals. The day may boost your confidence levels and you are likely to get your work done without any botheration. You may spend time socializing, which may prove to be beneficial to your professional life and help you grow as an individual. You need to accept your flaws and work on improving them. Towards the latter part of the day, you are likely to receive some positive news in matters of the heart. Students, wanting to pursue higher education abroad, may receive admission. A legal matter regarding your property may go against your favour. 

Leo Finance Today 

Your financial position remains satisfactory. However, spending money on unnecessary luxury items may pinch your pocket. Invest surplus cash in stocks and shares, which are likely to bring you rich dividends in the coming days. 

Leo Family Today 

On the domestic front, your relationship with your loved ones may get into troubled waters due to your impolite behaviour. Your aggressive nature is likely to create differences at home. Try to keep your calm and restore peace at home. 

Leo Career Today 

On the professional front, your bright ideas may be readily accepted by your bosses, which eventually may be successfully implemented in the organization. For this reason, a promotion and a salary hike may be on the way for you. 

Leo Health Today 

You may be in the pink of health and are likely to experiment more with your fitness regimen. Sporting activities may boost your physical health and learning a new yoga asana is likely to bring you peace of mind.

Leo Love Life Today 

On the romantic front, your level of comfort with your partner is likely to increase and your love may grow stronger and stronger by the day. Some of you are likely to turn your long-term relationship into a life-long bond. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Color: Navy Blue 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
astrology sun signs leo horoscope leo
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP