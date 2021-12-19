Leo Daily Horoscope for December 19: Expect positive news

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, you may find a purpose in life and achieving it might become your only aim. Your resilience and determination may lead you ahead towards your goals. The day may boost your confidence levels and you are likely to get your work done without any botheration. You may spend time socializing, which may prove to be beneficial to your professional life and help you grow as an individual. You need to accept your flaws and work on improving them. Towards the latter part of the day, you are likely to receive some positive news in matters of the heart. Students, wanting to pursue higher education abroad, may receive admission. A legal matter regarding your property may go against your favour.

Leo Finance Today

Your financial position remains satisfactory. However, spending money on unnecessary luxury items may pinch your pocket. Invest surplus cash in stocks and shares, which are likely to bring you rich dividends in the coming days.

Leo Family Today

On the domestic front, your relationship with your loved ones may get into troubled waters due to your impolite behaviour. Your aggressive nature is likely to create differences at home. Try to keep your calm and restore peace at home.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, your bright ideas may be readily accepted by your bosses, which eventually may be successfully implemented in the organization. For this reason, a promotion and a salary hike may be on the way for you.

Leo Health Today

You may be in the pink of health and are likely to experiment more with your fitness regimen. Sporting activities may boost your physical health and learning a new yoga asana is likely to bring you peace of mind.

Leo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your level of comfort with your partner is likely to increase and your love may grow stronger and stronger by the day. Some of you are likely to turn your long-term relationship into a life-long bond.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

