Leo Daily Horoscope for December 25: A favouring day in finance

LEO (July 22- Aug 23)

Dear Leo, what a confident, bold, courageous and fiery personality you are and that all in one! You are a free-spirited being that simply can't be tamed or caged just like your sign representing the image of a lion. Your rage can be outrageous and people are afraid of it. But today, it is a light, happy and cheerful environment all around and you should bring your generous and compassionate side to the forefront. Enjoy the day as it unfolds and revel in the due festive vibe. A lot of good is expected and wrapped up in your entire day, so enjoy!

Leo Finance Today

Today, with the cheerfulness of the festivities, you might as well receive some gifts from your loved one. Some monetary gains in form of gift deeds, FD's are foreseen. Make the most of your financial favouring day by investing in some good assets.

Leo Family Today

On the domestic and family front, things and members seem to be happy and contented. A joyous and pompous celebration is expected in the family so take part and make some merry out of it.

Leo Health Today

In the morning, you might feel a little lethargic but as the day will proceed and unfold, you will get in the vibe and mood. The second half of the day will be active and you will feel fresh and all charged up.

Leo Career Today

It is the right time to start thinking and planning your investments and savings accordingly. If wishing for a career switch for long, today is the day to accomplish it. Apply for your dream job.

Leo Love Life Today

Today, you would want to enjoy some alone time with yourself and your partner or spouse amidst all the festivities around you. Your partner will feel the need to discuss something urgent and important to you regarding your relationship, so be all ears and listen carefully.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Sandy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

