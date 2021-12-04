Leo Daily Horoscope for December 4:Switch to a healthy diet

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This is going to be a moderate day for you. Some may try to hone their skills and learn new techniques to get good career opportunities. You may splurge on new equipment or furniture for your office. Some expert advice or guidance is needed if you are planning to invest in property deals or planning to start a new business.

Today, you may feel protective towards your friends, family or children. You may get good news on the love front. Those who are feeling under the weather should relax in order to enjoy the day. Avoiding any kind of health issue may cost a lot, so be cautious.

Leo Finance Today

Your financial condition is good and cash may flow in from some unexpected sources. You may buy a new computer system or laptop soon. Some may splurge on youngsters in the family.

Leo Family Today

This is an excellent day on the family front, some may plan to go out or go to enjoy a wonderful movie with family members. Some may try to make the home environment cheerful by doing something interesting.

Leo Career Today

This seems to be a normal day on the professional front. You may try something new at work in order to distract yourself from other tensions on the professional front.

Leo Health Today

Eating out a lot may disturb your digestive system, so try to switch to a balanced and healthy diet. You may get inspired to work out daily or rigorously. You are advised to avoid eating junk foods or sweets, else you may spoil your health.

Leo Love Life Today

Leo, you are emotionally ready to take your relationship to the next level, so it is a good time to propose to your partner for marriage. Some may enjoy light romance today.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Color: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

