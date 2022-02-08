Leo Daily Horoscope for Feb 08: Health is likely to improve

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to be filled with youthful energy and enthusiasm to face all the obstacles and roadblocks in your path. Explore new opportunities that may come your way. Staying confident that this path will lead to new avenues may make all the difference and is likely to bring success. Trust in the aspirations you have set for yourself. Some of you may be spiritually inclined and may take an interest in exploring mystical subjects. Any pending legal matter is likely to be decided in your favor. Those pursuing academics are likely to taste success in their educational pursuits. Travel is a strong possibility today; include sights unseen and new environments in your itinerary to enjoy yourself. You are likely to get the possession of property booked by you after some initial delays.

Leo Finance Today

You are likely to get sudden benefits from unexpected sources, maybe a win in lottery or sudden windfall. Those willing to start their own business may come across many opportunities to raise capital today.

Leo Family Today

Your relationship with your siblings is all set to improve as you make efforts to harmonize your ties. The achievement of a family youngster is likely to add to the family prestige.

Leo Career Today

You will have to plan the new project meticulously so that it does not get delayed. Take help of co-workers or supervisors to complete the task immediately. You may have to shoulder more responsibilities at work, and this could prevent you from devoting enough time to the family.

Leo Health Today

Your health is likely to improve and you may recover from an existing illness with a change in medical approach. Including natural or Ayurvedic supplements may give a boost to your immunity.

Leo Love Life Today

You are likely to enjoy more unity and love in your relationship today and this may lead to better harmony in your marital bond. Meeting someone with almost all of the qualities you’re looking for is likely to make the day very exciting.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

